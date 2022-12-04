Sport / Soccer

Giroud and Mbappe fire for France in a record-smashing World Cup clash

The stalwart becomes Les Bleus’ all-time top scorer and Kylian Mbappe notches up a magnificent double

04 December 2022 - 20:38 Steve Keating
France's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring their first goal against Poland with teammate Kylian Mbappe at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, December 4 2022. Picture: HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS
France's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring their first goal against Poland with teammate Kylian Mbappe at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, December 4 2022. Picture: HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS

Doha — France beat Poland 3-1 in a record-smashing World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday in which Olivier Giroud became France’s outright all-time top scorer and Kylian Mbappe scored a magnificent double.

France were relentless on the attack as they pushed for an opening goal but could not unlock a sturdy Poland until just before the break when Mbappe played a pinpoint ball through to Giroud, who hammered it past a diving Wojciech Szczesny to claim his 52nd goal for Les Bleus.

Holders France continued to press after the break, with Giroud almost netting a second when he flicked Jules Kounde’s cross just past the near post. But Mbappe did not miss in the 74th minute, unleashing a missile from just inside the penalty area that shot into the top corner.

Mbappe was not done, adding a second goal in stoppage time with another screamer to seal the win and take his total for the tournament to five.

Poland got a consolation goal from a Robert Lewandowski penalty.

France will next face the winners of the England vs Senegal game, being played later on Sunday.

Reuters

