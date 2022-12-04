Investors hold thumbs steps to unwind pandemic restrictions would eventually brighten the outlook for global growth and commodity demand
Doha — France beat Poland 3-1 in a record-smashing World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday in which Olivier Giroud became France’s outright all-time top scorer and Kylian Mbappe scored a magnificent double.
France were relentless on the attack as they pushed for an opening goal but could not unlock a sturdy Poland until just before the break when Mbappe played a pinpoint ball through to Giroud, who hammered it past a diving Wojciech Szczesny to claim his 52nd goal for Les Bleus.
Holders France continued to press after the break, with Giroud almost netting a second when he flicked Jules Kounde’s cross just past the near post. But Mbappe did not miss in the 74th minute, unleashing a missile from just inside the penalty area that shot into the top corner.
Mbappe was not done, adding a second goal in stoppage time with another screamer to seal the win and take his total for the tournament to five.
Poland got a consolation goal from a Robert Lewandowski penalty.
France will next face the winners of the England vs Senegal game, being played later on Sunday.
Reuters
Giroud and Mbappe fire for France in a record-smashing World Cup clash
The stalwart becomes Les Bleus’ all-time top scorer and Kylian Mbappe notches up a magnificent double
