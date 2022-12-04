Croatia surprised by Japan’s run but ready to handle their speed

Croatia were as surprised as anyone by Japan’s World Cup group stage wins over former champions Germany and Spain, but while they will not underestimate their last-16 opponents on Monday they also feel ready to handle the Asians’ need for speed.

Japan opened their group matches with a stunning come-from-behind win over four-time world champions Germany and went on to secure qualification with another comeback victory by the same score over 2010 winners Spain.

Despite having little possession — just 17% against Spain and 26% against the Germans — they emerged victorious in both games.