Croatia cling on to reach last 16 and send Belgium packing

Last hurrah for the ‘golden generation’ as match ends in a tension-filled draw

01 December 2022 - 20:07 Toby Davis
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez applauds the fans after their sides' elimination from the tournament during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Belgium at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 1 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MICHAEL STEELE
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez applauds the fans after their sides' elimination from the tournament during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Belgium at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 1 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MICHAEL STEELE

Al Rayyan — Croatia reached the last 16 of the World Cup after a tension-filled 0-0 draw with Belgium on Thursday that ensured the last hurrah of the Belgian “golden generation” ended in a dismal group-stage exit.      

Roberto Martinez’s side, ranked second in the world and semifinalists four years ago, needed a win at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium to keep their hopes alive but could not break down the Croats, who finished as Group F runners-up behind Morocco.

Substitute Romelu Lukaku fluffed four golden chances to break the deadlock as Belgium cast off the shackles in the second half, though Croatia had their own opportunities to find a winner.

Croatia finished with five points, two behind Morocco who beat already eliminated Canada 2-1 to top the table. Belgium were third with four points after winning just one of their three games.

With so much riding on the outcome, the tension was evident from the early stages and the encounter became something of a tactical chess match, with both sides careful not to take any unnecessary risks.

However, there was still some drama. Croatia were awarded a penalty in the 16th minute when Andrej Kramaric’s toe was clipped by Yannick Carrasco and referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot.

Just as Luka Modric was preparing to take the kick, however, Taylor was instructed to view the VAR monitor, and swiftly reversed his decision after checking for an earlier offside. The automated system in place flashed up an image on the stadium’s big screen that showed Croatia’s Kramaric had perhaps strayed the width of a shirt sleeve beyond the last man.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez rolled the dice at half-time, summoning Lukaku off the bench. The striker probably should have scored within minutes of coming on but his header at the far post was directed straight at goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Lukaku missed two more chances from point-blank range in the dying minutes, diverting Thomas Meunier’s crisply hit shot wide and then looking on bemused as the ball bounced up into his midriff with the goal at his mercy before it was somehow smuggled to safety.

An impassioned Morocco clinched a spot in the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time since 1986 by defeating Canada. Needing a win or a draw in their final Group F match to reach the knockout rounds, Morocco took advantage of a weak clearance by goalkeeper Milan Borjan that landed on the foot of Hakim Ziyech. He effortlessly lobbed the ball over the stranded goalkeeper to open the scoring in the fourth minute.

Striker Youssef En-Nesyri doubled Morocco’s lead in the 23rd minute when he ran onto a long ball from Achraf Hakimi and beat Borjan at the near post.

Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd put Canada on the scoreboard with an own goal, the first of this World Cup, by accidentally flicking a cross by Sam Adekugbe past his own goalkeeper Yassine Bounou in the 40th minute. 

Reuters

Fighting Socceroos have united a nation, says coach

Graham Arnold suggests it is a new golden generation after the Australian team make it to the last 16
7 hours ago

Tunisia fail to advance despite win over France

An invigorated Tunisia claim a famous victory over France but still fail to go through to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar
1 day ago

Leckie strike belts Australia into last 16

Aussies score gritty, upset win over Denmark
1 day ago

