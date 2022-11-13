Resurgent Villa march on with win at Brighton

Record infections in the world’s biggest importer of crude dash hopes of a speedy reopening of its economy
Important global issues such as Ukraine, climate change and the global economy wil no doubt come up for discussion by President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping
‘To insert a shipping SOE into the mix is too horrible to contemplate’
Increasing payments in line with a social development department proposal, but requires Treasury approval
Union says cuts in refining volume and a strike will follow if no agreement is reached on pay
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
Governments and campaigners question the costs of insurance and disaster protection funding
Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo says that the club have betrayed him and that he is being forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.
The comment by the Red Bull driver comes after the double Formula One world champion refused to give back a place in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Brighton — Aston Villa continued their fine start under Unai Emery by coming from behind to win 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday as two goals from striker Danny Ings helped them get their first away victory in the Premier League for six months.
Villa, who beat Manchester United 3-1 last Sunday in Spanish coach Emery’s first game since succeeding Steven Gerrard, climbed to 12th in the table on 18 points after 15 games. Brighton are seventh on 21 after 14 matches.
Brighton took the lead in the opening minute when Argentine midfielder Alexis MacAllister intercepted a pass from Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to Douglas Luiz outside the area and lashed the ball into the net. The strike, after 49 seconds, was Brighton’s fastest yet goal in the Premier League.
Ings hauled Villa back into the game with a penalty, powering the ball past Robert Sanchez from the spot in the 20th minute after Lewis Dunk had tripped John McGinn.
The striker put Villa in front in the 54th minute with a deft piece of skill and finish from inside the area after Luiz took revenge on MacAllister by mugging the Argentine outside the box and slipping the ball to Ings.
Brighton dominated the latter stages of the game but missed a flurry of chances and had a strong penalty appeal turned down when Solly March was felled by Lucas Digne.
Reuters
