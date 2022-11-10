×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Lukaku, Hazard included in Belgium squad for World Cup

Coach Roberto Martinez prepared to give Lukaku every chance to reach fitness

10 November 2022 - 14:49 NICK SAID
Romelu Lukaku. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID KLEIN
Romelu Lukaku. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID KLEIN

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has included injured striker Romelu Lukaku and playmaker Eden Hazard in his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar, saying he will give the former “every second” to regain his fitness for the tournament.

Lukaku has been suffering with a hamstring injury which, coupled with a thigh problem earlier this season, means he has played just twice since August and is sidelined for his club Inter Milan.

But Martinez has previously stated that as long as Lukaku could feature in one of the team’s Group F games against Canada, Morocco or Croatia, he would take him to the tournament.

Having named four players on a standby list — Bryan Heynen, Alexis Saelemaekers, Dodi Lukebakio and Jason Denayer — he has until 24 hours before Belgium’s first game against Canada on November 23 to draft them into the squad if anyone is not fit.

“He [Lukaku] is not completely fit medically, that is clear, but the last three days has been very positive. We will give Romelu every second to be fit,” Martinez said on Thursday.

“At this stage we feel he will be able to take part in at least one of those three group games. But we will keep assessing and have up until November 22 to make a decision. His situation is similar to Axel Witsel’s in the run-up to the previous European Championship. Or Vincent Kompany’s in 2018 before the World Cup. We want him to play as big a role as he can give.”

Hazard has been mostly on the sidelines at Real Madrid this season and has not played in LaLiga since September having fallen out of favour with coach Carlo Ancelotti. However, he is a talismanic figure for Belgium and Martinez has set aside concerns with his match fitness and form.

“I am looking for Eden to come as captain of the squad and show what an incredible player we have. He is enjoying his football, I can see that, the only concern is the match fitness.”

Martinez has largely gone with his tried and tested players, but made some wild-card picks, including Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, who he says provides an X-factor.

“It is his profile, it has been refreshing to see his qualities,” the coach said. “He is completely different from what we have. We have our defensive midfielders, playmakers and attacking midfielders, but he brings physicality and a different profile that is more like Marouane Fellaini in 2018.”

Belgium squad:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Koen Casteels

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Leander Dendoncker, Zeno Debast, Arthur Theate, Wout Faes

Midfielders: Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, Kevin De Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco, Thorgan Hazard, Timothy Castagne, Thomas Meunier

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Michy Batshuayi, Loïs Openda, Charles De Ketelaere, Eden Hazard, Jeremy Doku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard.

Reuters

Lack of game time frustrates Ngcobo

Midfield maestro says he is working hard in training to impress Chiefs coach
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana coach Broos cannot see the point of Carling Cup now

He fears that preparation for the two friendlies could be disrupted if players are injured at the weekend
Sport
2 days ago

Qatar was the wrong choice for World Cup, says Sepp Blatter

Former Fifa president says the country is too small to host the tournament
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Hamilton eyes ‘home’ win as honorary Brazilian
Sport / Other Sport
2.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Double Dutch SA cricket has gone ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
SA duo chasing the Fox at Sun City
Sport / Other Sport
4.
All Blacks flyhalf Mo’unga eager to face ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Bafana coach Broos cannot see the point of ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Qatar was the wrong choice for World Cup, says Sepp Blatter

Sport / Soccer

Qatar 2022 | Group F: Belgium and Croatia pose a threat to Morocco

Sport / Soccer

Liverpool looking forward to Real Madrid rematch, says Klopp

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.