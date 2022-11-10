Teen Youssoufa Moukoko gets a surprise call-up to German squad

Mainland China stocks open 2.1% higher as the US dollar index slides more than 2% overnight
Germany handed a surprise call-up to Borussia Dortmund teenager Youssoufa Moukoko in their World Cup squad on Thursday as 2014 World Cup winner Mario Goetze marked a sensational return to the national team set-up after five years.
Germany coach Hansi Flick announced his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar. It includes the 17-year-old Moukoko, who has scored six times in the Bundesliga this season.
“Youssoufa is a lively and quick player. We are really happy for him,” Flick said.
Werder Bremen forward Niclas Fuellkrug also earned a spot after a stellar season with 10 goals so far and following the absence of the injured Timo Werner and Lukas Nmecha.
But 30-year-old midfielder Goetze’s return will no doubt hog the headlines, with the 2014 final scorer back to his best with a return to the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt this season.
“Mario Goetze is there. 2017 was the last time. Mario is totally happy and so are we to have him. We all know he is an exceptional player. He has been performing at a very high level in the last matches,” Flick told a news conference.
Bayern Munich provided a strong midfield core with Thomas Mueller, teenager Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich.
Keeper Manuel Neuer will lead the team and remains first choice for the fourth consecutive World Cup.
Four-time winners Germany are looking to make amends for their shock first-round loss in 2018 and kick off their Group E matches against Japan on November 23. They next face Spain four days later and Costa Rica on December 1.
Germany are leaving for Oman on Monday where they will play their final warm-up game on November 16 before flying on to Doha.
Dortmund captain Marco Reus and defender Mats Hummels, however, missed out with the former failing to recover from yet another injury in time.
Reus also missed the 2014 World Cup after suffering an injury on the eve of their departure for Brazil where they won the title.
“He tried everything to catch this train. It hurts us because we could have used his quality,” Flick said.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp
Defenders: Matthias Ginter, Antonio Ruediger, Niklas Suele, Nico Schlotterbeck, Thilo Kehrer, David Raum, Lukas Klostermann, Armel Bella Kotchap, Christian Guenter
Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Mueller, Julian Brandt, Mario Goetze
Strikers: Kai Havertz, Youssoufa Moukoko, Niklas Fuellkrug, Karim Adeyemi
Reuters
Teen Youssoufa Moukoko gets a surprise call-up to German squad
World Cup winner Mario Goetze makes a sensational return
