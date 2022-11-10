×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Teen Youssoufa Moukoko gets a surprise call-up to German squad

World Cup winner Mario Goetze makes a sensational return

10 November 2022 - 15:37 Karolos Grohmann
Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko celebrates his team's win at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund on November 5 2022 Picture: REUTERS/LEON KUEGELER
Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko celebrates his team's win at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund on November 5 2022 Picture: REUTERS/LEON KUEGELER

Germany handed a surprise call-up to Borussia Dortmund teenager Youssoufa Moukoko in their World Cup squad on Thursday as 2014 World Cup winner Mario Goetze marked a sensational return to the national team set-up after five years.

Germany coach Hansi Flick announced his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar. It includes the 17-year-old Moukoko, who has scored six times in the Bundesliga this season.

“Youssoufa is a lively and quick player. We are really happy for him,” Flick said.

Werder Bremen forward Niclas Fuellkrug also earned a spot after a stellar season with 10 goals so far and following the absence of the injured Timo Werner and Lukas Nmecha.

But 30-year-old midfielder Goetze’s return will no doubt hog the headlines, with the 2014 final scorer back to his best with a return to the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

“Mario Goetze is there. 2017 was the last time. Mario is totally happy and so are we to have him. We all know he is an exceptional player. He has been performing at a very high level in the last matches,” Flick told a news conference.

Bayern Munich provided a strong midfield core with Thomas Mueller, teenager Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich.

Keeper Manuel Neuer will lead the team and remains first choice for the fourth consecutive World Cup.

Four-time winners Germany are looking to make amends for their shock first-round loss in 2018 and kick off their Group E matches against Japan on November 23. They next face Spain four days later and Costa Rica on December 1.

Germany are leaving for Oman on Monday where they will play their final warm-up game on November 16 before flying on to Doha.

Dortmund captain Marco Reus and defender Mats Hummels, however, missed out with the former failing to recover from yet another injury in time.

Reus also missed the 2014 World Cup after suffering an injury on the eve of their departure for Brazil where they won the title.

“He tried everything to catch this train. It hurts us because we could have used his quality,” Flick said.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp 

Defenders: Matthias Ginter, Antonio Ruediger, Niklas Suele, Nico Schlotterbeck, Thilo Kehrer, David Raum, Lukas Klostermann, Armel Bella Kotchap, Christian Guenter

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Mueller, Julian Brandt, Mario Goetze

Strikers: Kai Havertz, Youssoufa Moukoko, Niklas Fuellkrug, Karim Adeyemi 

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Hamilton eyes ‘home’ win as honorary Brazilian
Sport / Other Sport
2.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Double Dutch SA cricket has gone ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
SA duo chasing the Fox at Sun City
Sport / Other Sport
4.
All Blacks flyhalf Mo’unga eager to face ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Bafana coach Broos cannot see the point of ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Lukaku, Hazard included in Belgium squad for World Cup

Sport / Soccer

Lack of game time frustrates Ngcobo

Sport / Soccer

Bafana coach Broos cannot see the point of Carling Cup now

Sport / Soccer

Qatar was the wrong choice for World Cup, says Sepp Blatter

Sport / Soccer

Qatar 2022 | Group F: Belgium and Croatia pose a threat to Morocco

Sport / Soccer

Liverpool looking forward to Real Madrid rematch, says Klopp

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.