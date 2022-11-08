Liverpool looking forward to Real Madrid rematch, says Klopp

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,708.94 per ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,711.60
Jurgen Klopp said he is expecting “something special” when Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League after last season’s finalists were drawn to face each other again.
Real defeated Liverpool 1-0 in May to win Europe’s elite club competition for a record-extending 14th time, having also beaten the Merseyside club in the 2017/2018 final.
Liverpool manager Klopp, whose side qualified second from Group A behind Napoli and have struggled for form in the Premier League, said the match against Real is a “proper Champions League” tie.
“I know we have played Real Madrid in a couple of recent finals but it is not so often that our two clubs have met in a two-legged tie so now we can look forward to this happening,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website.
Liverpool, who host the opening leg at Anfield in February, won their sixth European crown in 2018/2019 and only Real and AC Milan (seven) have won more. Bayern Munich have also won six.
“Real’s European record is the best around. We know this,” said Klopp. “But we also know that ours is not too bad. On top of this, we know that we have Anfield and everyone knows what this means.
“The games themselves are still a few months away but it does not take a great deal of imagination to think what the atmosphere will be like at both games.
“There is a lot of football to be played before this, of course, so we will focus on each game as it comes but yes, this draw has given us something special to look forward to.”
Meanwhile, AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli said on Monday he does not expect February’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur to be easy but added the Premier League rivals are an even match for the Serie A champions.
The pair were pulled out of the hat in the Champions League last 16 draw in Nyon, Switzerland. Milan crushed Salzburg 4-0 earlier in November to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the first time since 2013-2014.
“You cannot expect to find easy rivals in the last 16, but we will do our best to prepare. They will be exciting rivals,” Pioli said.
“Tottenham are very compact and organised with really strong individuals ... with many [players] who know Milan and Italian soccer. In theory, I think it could be a balanced clash.”
Pioli praised rival boss Antonio Conte for giving Spurs a clear identity and great mentality. “Difficult matches, against a strong rival, trained by a great manager who knows us well,” he said.
Reuters
Liverpool looking forward to Real Madrid rematch, says Klopp
Manager expects 'something special' in Champions League last 16 match in February
