Opinion / Columnists

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Can Messi replicate Maradona’s Mexico magic?

13 November 2022 - 16:38 Adekeye Adebajo

The football World Cup starting in Qatar next Sunday (with a reported $229bn spent on infrastructure) will be the first in 40 years not to feature one of the greatest footballers in history as a superstar or exuberant fan.

Argentina’s Diego Maradona died two years ago this month at the age of 60. His sublime performances in leading Argentina to the 1986 World Cup trophy are the stuff of legend. ..

