Pirates coach says Mpontshane mistake does not mean Ofori will start MTN8 final

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says Siyabonga Mpontshane’s costly mistake in the Soweto derby does not mean Richard Ofori will start in goal in the MTN8 final this weekend.

Pirates face AmaZulu in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (6pm).

The Buccaneers head to the game on the back of their disheartening 1-0 Premier Soccer League loss to Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday. However, the Sea Robbers looked like a team that has put that setback behind them in their first training session since the derby at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.