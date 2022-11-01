×

Sport / Soccer

Walker and Phillips likely to be fit for World Cup, says Guardiola

01 November 2022 - 19:42 Manasi Pathak
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks at a media conference in Manchester, Britain, November 1 2022 Picture: ED SYKES/ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks at a media conference in Manchester, Britain, November 1 2022 Picture: ED SYKES/ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS

Bengaluru — England internationals Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are likely to recover from their injuries before the World Cup begins in Qatar later this month, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says.

Walker underwent groin surgery in early October, while Phillips has been sidelined due to a shoulder problem. The pair are racing against time to be fit before England begin their World Cup campaign against Iran in Group B on November 21.

England, who will also face Wales and the US in their group, reached the semifinals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“It’s likely, the way they recover,” Guardiola told reporters.

Asked if Walker and Phillips are desperate to return, Guardiola replied: “I would say yes. You don’t play a World Cup every week.”

Phillips has been doing partial training sessions with the team but has yet to resume contact training, Guardiola said.

“We’ll see his evolution. I know how important is the World Cup but I don’t use a player I don’t think is ready,” the Spanish manager said when asked if Phillips could play for City before the World Cup.

“Kyle, I’m impressed how quick his recovery [is] but still a bit late compared to Kalvin,” he said.

Premier League champions City are due to host Sevilla in their final Champions League game on Wednesday, having already qualified for the last 16 as winners of Group G.

Guardiola said he will probably rotate the squad for the game, but the team will be without injured striker Erling Haaland, who also missed their 1-0 league win at Leicester City last weekend.

“He feels better ... still not 100%, so we don’t want to take a risk. Hopefully we have him against Fulham [on Saturday],” Guardiola said.

Reuters

