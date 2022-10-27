McDonald’s profit up as hard-hit customers go for cheaper meals

But Asian markets benefited from speculation that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes
McDonald’s beat quarterly comparable sales and profit estimates on Thursday, helped by higher menu prices and an increase in restaurant traffic from inflation-weary customers looking for value meals.
The company’s share price rose 3.5% to $265.69.
Like other fast-food chains, McDonald’s raised prices of its burgers and fries to keep up with surging commodity and labour costs. Its US menu prices rose more than 10% in the third quarter ended September 30 versus the prior year.
Even so, consumers are still flocking to the chain from more expensive restaurants in Europe and the US.
“We’re gaining share right now among low-income consumers” in the US, CFO Ian Borden said during a call with investors. “That goes back to the fact that we are positioned as the leading brand in terms of value for money and affordability.”
Visits to the Chicago-based chain’s US restaurants increased 6.2% in September, outpacing traffic to the broader quick-service restaurant space which rose just 0.8%, according to data from Placer.ai, a location analytics firm.
McDonald’s global same-store sales increased 9.5% in the quarter, compared with estimates for a 5.8% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
CEO Chris Kempczinski said during the call that he expects a mild to moderate US recession and one that is “a little deeper and longer in Europe”.
Unlike the last recession when McDonald’s relied on its dollar menu to retain low-income consumers, the chain plans to ride out the expected economic downturn using digital orders and delivery, Borden said.
Comparable sales in the US, the company’s biggest market, rose 6.1% in the quarter, helped by higher prices.
However, McDonald’s total revenue fell 5% to $5.87bn, due to the effects of a stronger US dollar, but still beat estimates of $5.69bn.
McDonald’s net income fell 8% to $1.98bn, or $2.68 per share.
The company’s Cactus Plant Flea Market promotion — its “Happy Meal” for adults — ran in early October and drove the highest weekly US digital transactions ever, Kempczinski said. US comparable sales percentage gains for October are expected to be in the low double digits.
McDonald’s reported profit of $2.68 per share, beating estimates of $2.58 but still 6% lower than that of the previous third quarter.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
McDonald’s profit up as hard-hit customers go for cheaper meals
CEO Chris Kempczinski expects mild to moderate recession in US and one a little deeper and longer in Europe
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.