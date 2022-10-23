×

Sport / Soccer

AmaZulu hold Chiefs, advance to MTN8 final

Amakhosi continue their poor trophy run

23 October 2022 - 18:47 Marc Strydom
Makhehlene Makhaula, captain of AmaZulu FC, and Keagan Dolly, captain of Kaizer Chiefs, during the match between AmaZulu and Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, October 23 2022. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
AmaZulu reached their first cup final in 12 years as they held Kaizer Chiefs to a goalless draw in Sunday’s second leg of their MTN8 semifinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium to progress on away goals.

Romain Folz’s AmaZulu showed no intentions in the first half of attempting to defend a 1-1 away scoreline gained under the coach’s predecessor Brandon Truter at FNB Stadium in the first leg three weeks ago.

Usuthu edged the first half. In the second they were content to frustrate Chiefs, allowing Amakhosi possession and keep them at arm’s length from goalkeeper Veli Mothwa’s goal, a task carried out with effective enough application to edge the tie.

Eyebrows were raised when Usuthu appointed 32-year-old French-Moroccan Folz to replace Truter. His still largely formative profile in SA has been boosted by a start of league draws with Orlando Pirates and Maritzburg United, and a disciplined approach by his players to Sunday’s second leg.

Romain Folz, head coach of AmaZulu FC, celebrates with team during the match between AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, October 23 2022. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
Romain Folz, head coach of AmaZulu FC, celebrates with team during the match between AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, October 23 2022. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES

The jury remains out on the young coach’s genuine credentials. Those will be put to a far sterner  test in the final against Jose Riveiro’s slick Orlando Pirates — slayers of trophy machine Mamelodi Sundowns in the other semifinal — on November 5 at Moses Mabhida.

For Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane the pressure that has accrued from an inconsistent opening half of the season increases from a failure to reach a final.

AmaZulu’s last cup final was in the 2009-10 Nedbank Cup, in which they lost 3-0 to Bidvest Wits.

