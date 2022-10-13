Alberts returns for Lions as they brace for assault from Ulster

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Long-time absentee Willem Alberts returns to the Lions’ starting team for their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Ulster at Ellis Park on Saturday.
The vastly experienced Springbok, who returns to the squad after a long period on the sidelines, will form a second row partnership with captain Reinhard Nothnagel in the Lions’ first match back home since their successful three-match tour of Wales and Scotland.
Another big addition to the Lions’ team is on the wing where Edwill van der Merwe returns after being ruled out through concussion for last week’s clash against Edinburgh.
Apart from Alberts, hooker Jaco Visagie and looseforward Emmanuel Tshituka also earn a start in the pack.
The Lions will be desperate to continue the momentum they have built on tour where they had back-to-back wins over the Ospreys, Cardiff and Edinburgh.
“Hopefully we can build on that momentum against Ulster,” said centre and the Lions’ star performer on tour Henco van Wyk.
“It will be a tough game. They are a good team. We have to stick to the plan and deliver our best.”
The Lions, however, will lose some of the benefits from playing at home as they and the visitors had to embark on long-haul flights this week.
“Our conditioning coaches cleared our lungs properly and got us used to the altitude again,” Van Wyk said.
While the Lions would have gained valuable confidence from those clashes abroad, Nothnagel pointed to the quality in an Ulster team that qualified for the semifinals in 2021.
“Ulster is a top side and have a good track-record in the competition. It will certainly be a challenging encounter for us. In saying that, they are a team who tour very well so that’s something we are taking into consideration as well,” said Nothnagel.
“As a team we are quite confident, especially coming off what we believe was a successful tour. One of the biggest things we’ve learnt for us as a team, is that you must expect anything from any team in this campaign.”
The wins abroad did not just put the spring in the Lions’ step, but their fans would have been energised seeing their team win three matches in a row.
“We look forward to playing at the Park again in front of our home fans on Saturday for what is going to a great day of rugby,” said Nothnagel.
Lions team to play Ulster: Andries Coetzee; Edwill van der Merwe, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw, Quan Horn; Gianni Lombard, Sanele Nohamba; Francke Horn, Ruan Venter, Emmanuel Tshituka; Reinhard Nothnagel (capt), Willem Alberts; Ruan Dreyer,Jaco Visagie, JP Smith.
Replacements: PJ Smith, Sti Sithole, Ruan Smith, Pieter Jansen van Vuren, Sibusiso Sangweni; Morne van den Berg, Jordan Hendrikse, Zander du Plessis.
