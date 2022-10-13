×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Rugby

Alberts returns for Lions as they brace for assault from Ulster

Vastly experienced Springbok will form second-row partnership with captain Reinhard Nothnagel

13 October 2022 - 17:35 LIAM DEL CARME
Willem Alberts. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ STEVE HAAG
Willem Alberts. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ STEVE HAAG

Long-time absentee Willem Alberts returns to the Lions’ starting team for their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Ulster at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The vastly experienced Springbok, who returns to the squad after a long  period on the sidelines, will form a second row partnership with captain Reinhard Nothnagel in the Lions’ first match back home since their successful three-match tour of Wales and Scotland.

Another big addition to the Lions’ team is on the wing where Edwill van der Merwe returns after being ruled out through concussion for last week’s clash against Edinburgh.

Apart from Alberts, hooker Jaco Visagie and looseforward Emmanuel Tshituka also earn a start in the pack.

The Lions will be desperate to continue the momentum they have built on tour where they had back-to-back wins over the Ospreys, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

“Hopefully we can build on that momentum against Ulster,” said centre and the Lions’ star performer on tour Henco van Wyk.

“It will be a tough game. They are a good team. We have to stick to the plan and deliver our best.”

The Lions, however, will lose some of the benefits from playing at home as they and the visitors had to embark on long-haul flights this week.

“Our conditioning coaches cleared our lungs properly and got us used to the altitude again,” Van Wyk said.

While the Lions would have gained valuable confidence from those clashes abroad, Nothnagel pointed to the quality in an Ulster team that qualified for the semifinals in 2021.

“Ulster is a top side and have a good track-record in the competition. It will certainly be a challenging encounter for us. In saying that, they are a team who tour very well so that’s something we are taking into consideration as well,” said Nothnagel.

“As a team we are quite confident, especially coming off what we believe was a successful tour. One of the biggest things we’ve learnt for us as a team, is that you must expect anything from any team in this campaign.”

The wins abroad did not just put the spring in the Lions’ step, but their fans would have been energised seeing their team win three matches in a row.

“We look forward to playing at the Park again in front of our home fans on Saturday for what is going to a great day of rugby,” said Nothnagel.

Lions team to play Ulster: Andries Coetzee; Edwill van der Merwe, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw, Quan Horn; Gianni Lombard, Sanele Nohamba; Francke Horn, Ruan Venter, Emmanuel Tshituka; Reinhard Nothnagel (capt), Willem Alberts; Ruan Dreyer,Jaco Visagie, JP Smith.

Replacements: PJ Smith, Sti Sithole, Ruan Smith, Pieter Jansen van Vuren, Sibusiso Sangweni; Morne van den Berg, Jordan Hendrikse, Zander du Plessis.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Qatar 2022: Golden generation lift England’s ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Dlamini off to UK for world title bout
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Jansen to strut his stuff at T20 World Cup
Sport / Cricket
4.
Call for Neymar to get five-year jail-term in ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
SA’s Paula Reto loves making people smile and ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.