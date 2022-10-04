Man City boss wants ‘exceptional’ Foden to stay for years

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The new board of directors at Eskom will face formidable challenges in restoring the embattled power utility to its former glory
Former president has alleged lead prosecutor in his corruption trial Billy Downer leaked his medical documents to Maughan
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to be the ANC’s candidate to replace Makhura
Business Day TV speaks to senior equity analyst at Ashburton Investments, Daniel Masvosvere
Lower production volumes and other challenges also start weighing on the sector
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
US and South Korea scramble jets as North fires first missile launch over Japan since 2017
After some excellent saves, the Pirates goalkeeper was dispossessed while trying to dribble
Tracking companies say criminals are using sophisticated technology to steal cars
Bengaluru — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Phil Foden as “exceptional” and said the club would like him to stay for years with the England international reportedly close to signing a new contract at the Premier League champions.
The 22-year-old, who netted his first hat-trick for City in the 6-3 demolition of neighbours Manchester United on Sunday, has emerged as a key player in midfield over the past two campaigns.
“Exceptional player, grew up a lot. He’s reliable, his physical condition, so intense and clever in everything,” Guardiola said on Tuesday of the youngster whose current deal runs out in 2024.
“The impact when I arrived was wow. The second he started to play important games, he doesn’t feel pressure. Like Bernardo Silva. He behaves better,” Guardiola said, adding that Foden’s versatility means he can play in as many as five positions.
City can move a step closer to qualifying for the Champions League last 16 with a win over Denmark’s FC Copenhagen on Wednesday after victories in their opening two Group G games.
Guardiola will not take his opponents lightly despite Copenhagen, the Danish champions, languishing in sixth place in the league, a difficult start that forced them to replace manager Jess Thorup with Jacob Neestrup last month.
“Always I see the best of the opponents. Against Dortmund and Sevilla, so aggressive. Every movement, the wingers and attacking midfielder know what to do. How aggressive with the full backs supporting,” said the Spaniard.
“I don’t watch the table or the position, I watch who they are as a team. My staff help me a lot to discover. In the Champions League, I have too much respect.”
City top the group with six points while Copenhagen are third with one from two games.
Midfielder Rodri, who missed Sunday’s game due to injury, could be in contention but right-back Kyle Walker will not be involved after the Englishman was forced off in the first half against United.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Man City boss wants ‘exceptional’ Foden to stay for years
Guardiola says England international is immune to pressure
Bengaluru — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Phil Foden as “exceptional” and said the club would like him to stay for years with the England international reportedly close to signing a new contract at the Premier League champions.
The 22-year-old, who netted his first hat-trick for City in the
6-3 demolition of neighbours Manchester United on Sunday, has emerged as a key player in midfield over the past two campaigns.
“Exceptional player, grew up a lot. He’s reliable, his physical condition, so intense and clever in everything,” Guardiola said on Tuesday of the youngster whose current deal runs out in 2024.
“The impact when I arrived was wow. The second he started to play important games, he doesn’t feel pressure. Like Bernardo Silva. He behaves better,” Guardiola said, adding that Foden’s versatility means he can play in as many as five positions.
City can move a step closer to qualifying for the Champions League last 16 with a win over Denmark’s FC Copenhagen on Wednesday after victories in their opening two Group G games.
Guardiola will not take his opponents lightly despite Copenhagen, the Danish champions, languishing in sixth place in the league, a difficult start that forced them to replace manager Jess Thorup with Jacob Neestrup last month.
“Always I see the best of the opponents. Against Dortmund and Sevilla, so aggressive. Every movement, the wingers and attacking midfielder know what to do. How aggressive with the full backs supporting,” said the Spaniard.
“I don’t watch the table or the position, I watch who they are as a team. My staff help me a lot to discover. In the Champions League, I have too much respect.”
City top the group with six points while Copenhagen are third with one from two games.
Midfielder Rodri, who missed Sunday’s game due to injury, could be in contention but right-back Kyle Walker will not be involved after the Englishman was forced off in the first half against United.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Coaching exports rise with Fortune’s UK gig as Bafana’s star ...
Leaky Liverpool may have to learn how to defend differently, says Klopp
Premier League talking points: City give United a lesson
Qatar 2022 | Senegal have work cut out in Group A
Haaland, Foden score hat-tricks as dazzling City humble United
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.