MOGAMAD ALLIE: Coaching exports rise with Fortune’s UK gig as Bafana’s star wanes

The national men’s football team, Bafana Bafana, may not be in the best of health, and unlike in the late 1990s and early 2000s our players are not making headlines in Europe’s top leagues as was the case when the likes of Lucas Radebe, Shaun Bartlett, Benni McCarthy, Quinton Fortune, Sibusiso Zuma, Mark Fish, Aaron Mokoena and Steven Pienaar were at their peak.
While our playing stocks at Europe’s top clubs are threadbare — there are a few such as Luke le Roux, Tashreeq Matthews, Lyle Foster, Luther Singh, Sphephelo Sithole, Lebo Mothiba and Gift Links, among others, plying their trade with lower-profile teams — it’s at least being offset by our coaching exports continuing to rise.
In yet another welcome expansion to the pool of quality coaches working at a high level, former Bafana midfielder Quinton Fortune joined the coaching staff of the England Under-20 national team at end-August as part of the England Elite Coach Programme (EECP).
The EECP is a joint initiative of the Football Association and Professional Footballers’ Association that was introduced in 2017 to create opportunities for coaches from underrepresented black and Asian communities to work with the England national teams to gain international coaching experience.
Fortune, who had previously been part of the Manchester United Under-23 coaching staff, was also head coach at English Championship side Reading for 18 months until Veljko Paunovic, the manager who recruited him, was fired in February.
His new job includes working with the coaching staff of the England Under-20 side that will be playing at the World Cup in Indonesia next May. He will also pass on his vast experience gained as a footballer that includes featuring at two World Cups, three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and playing for Manchester United.
Highest qualification
The former midfielder is one of several South Africans, and indeed former Bafana players, who are coaching overseas which is a huge plume in the cap of SA football. Three months ago McCarthy joined Manchester United’s coaching staff while former midfielder Pienaar is assistant coach of the Ajax Under-18 team in Amsterdam.
As all three have obtained the Uefa Pro Licence, Europe’s highest coaching qualification, they have the benefit of combining their playing experience with the requisite technical expertise.
Last week Fadlu Davids, assistant to Josef Zinnbauer at Orlando Pirates two seasons ago before being promoted to joint-head coach with Mandla Ncikazi last season, reunited with the German at Russian Premier League side Lokomotiv Moscow.
Pitso Mosimane has joined three-time Saudi Arabian champions Al Ahli who are seeking a swift return to the top flight after being relegated at the end of last season. The former Sundowns coach has already flown the SA flag with distinction during his 21-month stint with Egyptian giants Al Ahly with whom he won two African Champions League titles.
And then there’s former Bafana goalkeeper Roger de Sa, who guided Orlando Pirates to the 2013 Champions League final, who has been roped in by Carlos Queiroz, reappointed last month by World Cup-bound Iran, to serve as one of his assistants.
Other South Africans coaching overseas include former Bafana defender Bradley Carnell who is with St Louis SC, a club that will be joining the US Major Soccer League next year, and former midfielder Masilo Modubi, who has been head coach of third-tier Belgian side K.ESK Leopoldsburg since 2020.
Blazing trail
On Monday Maahier Davids, Fadlu’s younger brother, leaves for Amsterdam where he is expected to join the coaching staff of Ajax’s highly rated Academy.
These coaches are all blazing a trail for their compatriots as well as serving as role models for aspirant young coaches still making their way in the game.
The export of highly qualified SA coaches should augur well for the future of the game in this country, if only the experience and knowledge of these technicians can be gainfully used in future.
Hopefully the SA Football Association (Safa) can arrange for them to return home at some stage during the off-season to conduct seminars and training sessions with their locally based colleagues.
While assisting PSL and NFD mentors would be great, imagine how fruitful it would be for the overseas-based contingent to be passing on their knowledge to coaches who work at grassroots level which, in many ways, is the most important level of coaching for it is here where the basic skills of the game have to be mastered.
Let’s hope Safa can find a way to tap into the knowledge and expertise of these coaches who surely would be only too willing to help. There’s no doubting the natural talent that abounds in SA. What is needed to polish the rough diamonds is high-level coaching right from the bottom to provide the right development, training and opportunities.
