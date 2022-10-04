×

Satellite still the cheapest for rural communication

The technology’s cost has dropped more than 70% over the past decade, making its use more accessible

04 October 2022 - 19:50 Mudiwa Gavaza

SA’s telecom market is abuzz with huge investment in fibre and mobile but in rural and outlying areas where such connectivity is unavailable, satellite continues to be the most affordable and reliable option. The cost to communicate using this technology has dropped more than 70% over the past decade, making its use more accessible.

While a lot of investment is going into fibre, that is mainly in the large cities and metros. In far-flung areas, satellite is the cheapest, most reliable form of access. Much of this comes down to the unavailability of mobile and fibre internet access in these places...

