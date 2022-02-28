Pirates concede two then bounce back to trounce Leopards

Orlando Pirates recovered from conceding twice in the opening seven minutes to thrash Royal Leopards of Eswatini 6-2 in their Caf Confederation Cup Group B clash at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

Pirates head their pool with six points from three games after a match played in SA because Leopards’ home stadium in Eswatini was banned by the Confederation of Africa Football.

Pirates were left stunned as they fell 2-0 behind inside seven minutes when Mzwandile Mabelesa (fifth minute) and SA striker Thabiso Mokenkoane (seventh minute) netted to leave the home side in dreamland.

But the Buccaneers grew into the contest and led by halftime as Leopards’ Machawe Dlamini scored an own goal (20th minute), and Bandile Shandu (38th minute) and Kwame Peprah (45th minute) scored for Bucs.

They managed another three goals in the second period through skipper Happy Jele (57th minute), Kabelo Dlamini (60th minute) and Terrence Dzvukamanja (80th minute). It might have been a lot more, as they outclassed their hosts.

The match was briefly under threat before kickoff when a group of people who claimed to have crossed the border from Eswatini tried to stop the Leopards team bus from entering the stadium.

They were reportedly doing so in protest against the violent crackdown by King Mswati III on anti-monarchy protests in the country that flared up last year, but the police escort with the home side’s bus ensured passage into the venue.