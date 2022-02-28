Infrastructure programme must be catalyst to unlock local industrial capacity

SA is the most industrialised economy in Africa and the continent’s business hub, but the Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare the structural weaknesses and sometimes challenging policy environment that has prevented the country from realising its full potential.

As a country, we have been pioneers in developing several technological advancements with everything from the Kreepy Krauly for your pool to the CT Scanning technology used in hospitals worldwide. Organisations like Denel and Sasol have developed world-class technologies that have been adopted in international markets.

However, in recent years, SA has lost some of its shine as an investment destination while local manufacturing capacity has dwindled for various reasons. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, SA's lack of local capacity was clear as global supply chains bottlenecked. When the severity of the lockdowns began to bite, we simply were not able to produce critical products like vaccines, PPE equipment and ventilators; and we were left at the mercy of global market forces.

While we were initially not as fast or agile as some of our peers, we did begin to see local capacity ramp up and some of our success stories – specifically around vaccine manufacturing – highlighted why it was so critical for us to not be dependent on global suppliers.