Pitso now has to try to blow down the house he built

“Of course, we are very sad about the result. It’s a match that I didn’t want to lose. These things happen in football,” Mosimane said.

“I can’t blame the team. We had many opportunities to score. I always knew that if we had any threat it would come from counterattacks.

“I congratulate Mamelodi Sundowns on winning. I think we have to qualify through the hardest way. We have to try to win in SA. We can do that.

“I will always ask Caf to use VAR throughout the whole competition. The opponents’ goalkeeper used his hand to save the ball from outside the box. Also, I believe Percy Tau was onside when he scored.

“However, we don’t blame the absence of VAR for the loss. We had many opportunities that we should have scored from.

“We can’t escape [the fact] that we have played two games in the Caf Champions League group stage without scoring.”