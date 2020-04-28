Chiefs legend advises players to invest in studying

Kaizer Chiefs legend Ntsie Maphike has warned footballers to plan beyond their playing years and invest in education.

Maphike described a footballer’s life as “a vicious circle that can be broken only by education” and advised players to invest their time in studying.

The former Amakhosi left-back has followed his own advice and is preparing for exams in June.

Maphike, nicknamed “Teargas”, took advantage of an opportunity he had in his playing days to build a solid academic foundation for life after football.

“Football then was not a full-time [job]‚ and this afforded me the opportunity to study and play at the same time‚” said the Unisa law student.

“We only trained once a day in the afternoon. I had the whole morning to myself.”

The Soweto-born star recalled one of the toughest decisions he faced during his playing days.

He revealed that he snubbed a Bafana Bafana call-up and opted to complete his honours degree in linguistics and comparative studies.

“It was not a difficult decision, but it was an emotional one.

“It was clear in my mind that I wanted to be an academic and had to complete my studies.”

The 58-year-old father of three continues to lead by example.

“My children know that education comes first over everything. Everyone in my family possesses a university degree. I did not want to be the black sheep of the family‚” he said.

Maphike‚ who heads Amakhosi’s education desk at development level‚ also strongly condemned the lifestyle of footballers.

“To current players‚ a life from riches to rags is a life of torture. A football player’s life is a vicious circle that can only be broken by education.

“Players should go to school. The life they lead now is superficial‚ artificial and plastic. It’s not real. Sanity could prevail through education,” Maphike said.