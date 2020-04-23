Sport / Soccer

Pay cut on the cards for Cape Town City

23 April 2020 - 17:18 Marc Strydom
John Comitis (Chairman) during the Cape Town City FC media open day at Reddam House Constantia on August 07, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: GRANT PITCHER / GALLO IMAGES
Cape Town City chair John Comitis says the club’s players and technical staff will have to take a 20% pay cut if there is no resumption of football in May.

Comitis said that as SA’s national lockdown continues to April 30‚ and perhaps beyond‚ City have committed to paying full salaries for this month‚ but have informed players and staff that if football does not restart in May they will have to take the cut.

The City boss said they will review the situation based on a potential return of football‚ whether behind closed doors or in a tournament format with teams quarantined at one venue.

“We all have to act responsibly to try to get everybody to be able to at least put food on the table.

“We’ve undertaken to pay full salaries in April with a clear understanding that if there’s no football return next month there have to be some drastic changes,” he said.

“Over and above that‚ if we do return there would still be some percentage cut across the board‚ including the players.

“I’ve had these consultations with the staff already. I think they’ve all understood the position we are in. I also don’t want to let everybody get caught 10 days before payday not being able to make arrangements.

“So we’ve given them a month’s breather to sort out their lives by the end of next month. By then I can tell you there are definitely going to be drastic changes.”

Comitis said City’s challenges were heightened after sponsors SportPesa indicated they would not be able to fulfil their financial commitment for the remainder of the 2019/2020 season‚ though the betting company had other financial challenges before the outbreak of the coronavirus in SA.

The SA Football Players Union (Safpu) said this week that Premiership side AmaZulu were the only PSL club the union was aware of that had informed players of salary cuts.

AmaZulu’s players were reportedly told by the club that they will not receive their full salaries in April‚ and Safpu will be representing them in the matter‚ the union has said.

Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe said they were aware of similar letters to employees at two Glad Africa Championship (First Division) teams‚ Cape Umoya United and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM)‚ and the union is also representing those players’ interests.

City were in 10th place when the Premiership was suspended on March 16.

German football poised to restart in May, but some fans think it’s a bad idea

If the Bundesliga resumes, it will be the first top-flight league in Europe to begin playing again
Sport
1 day ago

Fed up with Safa, Matthew Booth heads for Namibia

Former Bafana Bafana defender laments endless struggle to get information on coaching course
Sport
1 day ago

Maritzburg’s morale a large part of their success

Togetherness and discipline were forged in their fight to avoid relegation last season, says keeper Richard Ofori
Sport
3 days ago

No light at the end of Premier Soccer League tunnel

Hopes of finishing the football season by the end of June are fading fast
Sport
3 days ago

