Street rugby roots get Sanele Nohamba ready for URC Origins Rounds

Lions scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba in action at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANTON GEYSER
When it comes to this weekend’s Gauteng derby between the Lions and Bulls, which also forms part of the United Rugby Championship’s Origins Rounds, Sanele Nohamba recalls how playing in the dusty streets of the Eastern Cape gave him a rugby mindset that he still uses today.
The competition’s Origin Rounds are celebrating players’ roots in the game and many will be wearing their former club or school rugby socks in Saturday’s clash between the Lions and Bulls at Ellis Park.
For Nohamba, when he thinks back, it isn’t so much a school or club that shaped him as it was the rugby environment in the Eastern Cape and a philosophy his father gave him.
A philosophy which the Lions are happy to encourage. “My dad always told me to just play what you see. If it doesn’t work, try again. The coaches at the Lions also give me the freedom to do that. I think the coaches would actually be more upset with me if I stayed in system rather than playing what I see.
“That’s what I’ve been doing. The backing of the coaches and players around me also makes it easier for me to play like that.”
Nohamba’s creativity has been one of the highlights of the Lions’ URC campaign this season, and it’s something he no doubt developed — as well as a belief that his size won’t hold him back — playing informal games on the streets while growing up.
“Growing up in the Eastern Cape, it is a very rich rugby environment. Everyone there plays rugby, whether it’s on the streets or a field. I grew up watching my dad and my uncles playing in the village league.
“People obviously comment on my size but I’ve never put that on myself. In modern rugby there are so many small players like Cheslin Kolbe, Faf de Klerk and others who have achieved a lot in the game. It’s always spoken about with me and I can’t shy away from that. When I meet people and they hear I play rugby they often ask, ‘how?’.
“But there are many players that came before me that were small and achieved a lot. I’m trying to do the same, but at the same time I’m just trying to enjoy my rugby. Technique also helps a lot. A big guy can run at you but if you have the right technique you can always take him down.
“But the goal for me is the same. I just want to go out there and perform and enjoy my rugby.”
Street rugby roots get Sanele Nohamba ready for URC Origins Rounds
