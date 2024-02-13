Lions plan way to come to grips with Bulls

Lions tight head prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye admits their set pieces were average in their dramatic 30-28 defeat in the United Rugby Championship (URC) at the hands of the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld in January.

This weekend they have the opportunity to come to grips with the same opponents at Ellis Park, providing a shot at redemption.

They could have won the encounter with the last kick of the game, but Jordan Hendrikse’s long-range penalty drifted wide.

“Most of the guys would have wanted to play the Bulls the following week,” said Ntlabakanye about the chance to quickly right the wrongs from their trip to Loftus.

“It’s quite simple. It’s a big derby for us. We have to replicate our form and do better than we did at Loftus if we are to be on top. There is a big responsibility that rests on the forwards but one we are willing to accept,” he said about the need to front up again against their derby rivals.