×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Rugby

URC hoping to find slot to replay Sharks, Lions matches

Independent doctor to investigate stomach bugs that felled the visiting Ulster and Glasgow Warriors teams

BL Premium
27 October 2022 - 14:40 George Byron

There is a possibility of the Lions and Sharks being awarded vital log points if  suitable slots for their postponed United Rugby Championship (URC) matches cannot be found.

Last week the Sharks vs Ulster match in Durban and the Lions against Glasgow Warriors clash in Johannesburg were postponed after the overseas teams were struck down by gastroenteritis...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.