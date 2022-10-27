URC hoping to find slot to replay Sharks, Lions matches

But Asian markets benefited from speculation that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes
Employees expect to be treated as complete beings with lives outside the workplace
The UK issued a warning of a terror attack in Sandton on Saturday, after similar alert by the US
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
Its market value dropped $520bn in 2022, pushing it down the list of largest companies
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Foreign ministry official says the West’s use of outer space to aid Ukraine’s war effort is ‘an extremely dangerous trend’
The German pair of clubs have turned their form and fortunes around
Three new exhibitions brilliantly disrupt familiar ways of seeing ‘blackness’
There is a possibility of the Lions and Sharks being awarded vital log points if suitable slots for their postponed United Rugby Championship (URC) matches cannot be found.
Last week the Sharks vs Ulster match in Durban and the Lions against Glasgow Warriors clash in Johannesburg were postponed after the overseas teams were struck down by gastroenteritis...
