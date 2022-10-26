Lions keen to avoid derby déjà vu against Stormers

Government and Eskom bonds rally on medium-term budget’s improved debt outlook
Thursday, October 27 2022
Bring in the private sector if you want more bailouts, finance minister says in interview after medium-term budget
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Security has deteriorated in neighbouring Mali since it hired fighters from Russia’s Wagner group
Coach says players’ exposure to the team’s ways is valuable
TJ Strydom’s book will delight those interested in Bekker’s cosmically successful career
Lions scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys needs no reminding of his team's below par performances in recent derby matches.
The Lions had only one derby win in six starts in the United Rugby Championship (URC) last season, and the trend continued when they lost to the Bulls at the start of this campaign.
Their last derby win was in Cape Town when they downed the Stormers last year.
“We have performed worse against SA teams than against foreign teams,” said Redelinghuys.
“That is what the stats are showing us. That is something we are aware of. We want to correct that and there is no better opportunity than to do it at Ellis Park. It is a chance for us to change that perception.”
To change the tide against the defending champions will take some doing, especially as the Stormers are trying to deliver a response after dropping log points in their last two tour matches.
While Saturday’s visitors will try to shake off the after effects of long haul travel this week, the Lions should be refreshed after their unscheduled break last weekend.
Their match against Glasgow Warriors was postponed due to gastroenteritis in the travelling team.
Upon their return from tour the Lions looked a little laboured in the first half in their narrow defeat to Ulster earlier in October. Lions No 8 Francke Horn doesn’t know whether the Stormers will also be afflicted by travel weariness, but he stressed the Lions can’t afford to drop their guard at the start.
“It is a crucial time just after kickoff and just after halftime. I think most games are won at the start and just after halftime. We’ll have a hard look at it and we know how to fix that.
“We were a little tired against Ulster but that is no excuse for not playing good rugby,” said Horn.
“We don’t know what the Stormers will bring.
“We will be as good as we can be in the first half then take it from there. We know we have the fitness and structure to take us to 80 minutes. For us a big focus is to start well and not play catch up again like we did against Ulster.”
The Stormers will likely be without their upfront Bok bruisers Frans Malherbe, Steven Kitshoff and company, which could level the playing field in the scrums.
It is an area in which the Lions have held their own this season, despite defections. Ruan Dreyer in particular has rolled back the years as he filled the considerable void left by Carlu Sadie.
“That is the thing about rugby, players moving,” Redelinghuys reminded.
“When someone moves someone else fills that gap. He’s got an incredible work rate and he’s a team man,” he said of Dreyer.
“He works extremely hard for the players next to him.
“It is great to see him playing some of the best rugby he’s played. I know he’s played for the Boks before but I believe he is in a good space now. When you are in a better space it allows individuals to rise.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Lions keen to avoid derby déjà vu against Stormers
Lions scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys needs no reminding of his team's below par performances in recent derby matches.
The Lions had only one derby win in six starts in the United Rugby Championship (URC) last season, and the trend continued when they lost to the Bulls at the start of this campaign.
Their last derby win was in Cape Town when they downed the Stormers last year.
“We have performed worse against SA teams than against foreign teams,” said Redelinghuys.
“That is what the stats are showing us. That is something we are aware of. We want to correct that and there is no better opportunity than to do it at Ellis Park. It is a chance for us to change that perception.”
To change the tide against the defending champions will take some doing, especially as the Stormers are trying to deliver a response after dropping log points in their last two tour matches.
While Saturday’s visitors will try to shake off the after effects of long haul travel this week, the Lions should be refreshed after their unscheduled break last weekend.
Their match against Glasgow Warriors was postponed due to gastroenteritis in the travelling team.
Upon their return from tour the Lions looked a little laboured in the first half in their narrow defeat to Ulster earlier in October. Lions No 8 Francke Horn doesn’t know whether the Stormers will also be afflicted by travel weariness, but he stressed the Lions can’t afford to drop their guard at the start.
“It is a crucial time just after kickoff and just after halftime. I think most games are won at the start and just after halftime. We’ll have a hard look at it and we know how to fix that.
“We were a little tired against Ulster but that is no excuse for not playing good rugby,” said Horn.
“We don’t know what the Stormers will bring.
“We will be as good as we can be in the first half then take it from there. We know we have the fitness and structure to take us to 80 minutes. For us a big focus is to start well and not play catch up again like we did against Ulster.”
The Stormers will likely be without their upfront Bok bruisers Frans Malherbe, Steven Kitshoff and company, which could level the playing field in the scrums.
It is an area in which the Lions have held their own this season, despite defections. Ruan Dreyer in particular has rolled back the years as he filled the considerable void left by Carlu Sadie.
“That is the thing about rugby, players moving,” Redelinghuys reminded.
“When someone moves someone else fills that gap. He’s got an incredible work rate and he’s a team man,” he said of Dreyer.
“He works extremely hard for the players next to him.
“It is great to see him playing some of the best rugby he’s played. I know he’s played for the Boks before but I believe he is in a good space now. When you are in a better space it allows individuals to rise.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.