Soft ground a concern for Pyledriver in King George Stakes

PJ McDonald riding Pyledriver, left, is shown during the Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, in this June 24 2023 file photo. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/TOM DULAT
London — Much has been made of the field underperforming in the 2022 edition of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes when Pyledriver trounced the field, but it was thought widely that it was a strong renewal in the run-up.
The Muir and Grassick trained six-year-old is unbeaten over course and distance, his perfect record starting in the King Edward VII Stakes at the Royal meeting as a three-year-old and his most recent three years later in June’s Hardwicke Stakes. He looks certain to run his race although any softening of the ground may not be ideal.
The main reason for not tipping him now is that his price is likely to be bigger than the 7-1 available right now with an array of the best three- and four-year-olds around queuing to have a go. He could be real value at double figure prices each way on Saturday morning.
Derby first and second, Auguste Rodin and King of Steel, will be receiving 5kg from the older colts. This has often proved significant at this time of the year with Adayar the latest of that generation to do the double two years ago.
The Derby winner was unimpressive in following up at the Curragh in the Irish version in what was a messy race. King of Steel, who was making his seasonal debut on just his third appearance on the racetrack in the Derby, followed up in effortless style at Royal Ascot. It’s hard to split the two and the bookies aren’t giving much away at 7-2 each.
Emily Upjohn, who could have been unlucky in 2022’s Oaks, was an easy winner of the Fillies and Mares Group One here on Champions’ Day and equally so in the Coronation Cup at Epsom though her turn of foot was exaggerated by the slowness of the opposition she faced on the day.
Her second in the Eclipse was a fine effort in failing narrowly to concede weight to the top three-year-old, Paddington. A return to this trip ought to be in her favour.
Hukum has been a star for Owen Burrows, beating Pyledriver in 2022’s Coronation Cup, where he suffered the injury that kept him off the track for almost 12 months. But his return was spectacular in beating the 2022 Derby winner, Desert Crown, in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown in May.
That race was also the comeback for Desert Crown, who travelled all over the field, but may have seen too much daylight in the straight, presumably the reason the owner has chosen William Buick to ride the colt on Saturday.
Reports of his homework have been exceptional and it’s hard to believe he’s not won a race since Epsom last year, mainly due to injury.
If Sir Michael Stoute thinks he’s ready he will be ready, in which case 13-2 is a massive price for a horse who took the Dante and Derby without really breaking sweat. He just needs a patient ride and things to fall right, and hopefully we see the performance he’s always looked capable of on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Turffontein hosts a nine-race programme on Thursday and trainer Tony Peter will be looking to Napoleon to notch an overdue second win.
Named after one of the most famous generals in history, Napoleon Bonaparte, the racehorse Napoleon is not finding it easy to win his battles, and was placed in each of his last six outings.
The four-year-old has pole position in the seventh race, and is preferred to Funky Music who is chasing his third win in his last four starts
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (11) Shampimpi (6) Heart Peaks (8) Lady Lennox (9) Mocha Macaroon
2nd Race: (8) Tyson the Brave (1) Care Taker (10) Vivacious Vicky (3) Halberdier
3rd Race: (3) Secret Recipe (11) Foreverinmydreams (13) Shine in Memphis (15) Storm Secret
4th Race: (1) Magic Prince (5) Captain Wara (3) Bregardt (10) The Octagon
5th Race: (4) Pendragon (1) Tayooba (2) Iron Sky (3) Axel Collins
6th Race: (1) Princess Philippa (7) Strange Magic (2) What a Honey (6) Elembee
7th Race: (3) Napoleon (1) Funky Music (5) Lady Elliot (2) Flag Bearer
8th Race: (2) Raffles (5) Perfect Witness (4) Zuzan (1) Indlamu
9th Race: (14) Silvano’s Song (8) You’re my Sunshine (10) Climate Control (6) Sea Anemone. /With David Mollett
