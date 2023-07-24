Hollywoodbets boss Heffer wins business award

Hollywoodbets is the sponsor of the Durban July and is the largest sports betting company in SA
24 July 2023 - 14:58 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: 123RF/CHRIS VAN LENNEP
Owen Heffer — head of Hollywoodbets a thriving sports betting operator — has been named as the recipient of the Standard Bank KZN Top Business award for Business Personality Of The Year.
At a banquet in Durban, the bank stated that “the award is an honorary accolade to a businessperson who has demonstrated exemplary business achievement, industry influence and is a true inspiration to others”.
After the award was announced, Hollywoodbets paid tribute to its staff saying the award recognises not just visionary leadership but also the achieved success of the entire Hollywoodbets team.
It added: “Each of you has contributed your unique talents and passion to creating a powerhouse of creativity and innovation that has been a leading light in the SA betting industry.”
In March, Business Day reported that “when it comes to the right decisions in racing, Hollywood boss, Heffer, is clear of his field.”
The company is the sponsor of SA’s most famous race, the Durban July, but has spread its wings overseas and sponsors Brentford football club in the Premier League as well as Dundalk racecourse in Ireland.
It can be traced back to the year 2000 when it was founded as a small bookmaking operation in Durban. It has grown to become one of the largest sports betting companies in SA.
In January this year, the company was in the headlines when they paid out a record R8,663,521 to a punter who successfully forecast a 19-leg soccer multiple for an outlay of R3,300.
After recently reaching the milestone of 300 winners, the Hollywood Syndicate would love to end the season with a feature race winner and they have two strong chances at next Sunday's Gold Cup meeting.
In the grade 3 World Pool Gold Cup, their colours will be sported by Black Thorn who has two huge plusses — a top trainer in Mike de Kock and leading jockey Keagan De Melo in the saddle.
While De Melo displayed loyalty in riding Puerto Manzano in the Durban July, this time he has accepted De Kock’s invitation to ride a horse who is a six-time winner with no stamina doubts. The Pomodoro gelding will be sharper after his recent fourth behind Crimson King.
Isivunguvungu’s win in the Computaform Sprint at Turffontein in April was one of the highlights of the season for the Hollywood Syndicate and Peter Muscutt’s talented sprinter will have plenty of supporters in the grade 1 Mercury Sprint.
Once again Richard Fourie will do the steering and he will be well aware his mount faces a formidable rival in the well-drawn Gimme A Prince. Sean Tarry’s three-year-old, Thunderstruck, is another runner with strong claims.
In the final race of the 2022/23 campaign — the Umngeni Handicap over 1,000m — it is another De Kock inmate, Iphiko, who represents the Hollywood Syndicate. The Trippi filly is speedy and she will need to be quick out of the gates to negate a wide draw.
It’s possible De Melo will put the cherry on top of a memorable season by winning this final event on Dean Kannemeyer’s four-year-old, Mr Master Starter. The gelding has been placed in his past three outings and is drawn in pole position.
VAAL SELECTIONS
1st Race: (1) Wilkies (9) Jumping Analia (12) Waitforgreenlight (4) Together Again
2nd Race: (16) Wyzeact (11) Mastership (13) Richard The First (8) King's Ransom
3rd Race: (3) Courageous (5) Fairy Circle (2) Contra Fiscum (12) Universal Love
4th Race: (1) Sola Diva (3) Aunt Pittypat (2) Summer Of Dreams (10) Zietgeist
5th Race: (8) No Place Like Home (11) Purple Pitcher (6) Brotherhoodofmagic (7) Diesel’s Shadow
6th Race: (3) Munchkin (1) Captain Dizzy (7) Mini Coop (10) Back To Basics
7th Race: (5) Bard Of Avon (12) Paton’s Tears (2) Stratospheric (8) Arrividicio
8th Race: (13) Tree Fairy (2) Ivy League (1) Radu (3) Queen Of Camelot
