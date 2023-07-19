Sport / Other Sport

Still no cigar in jockey Muzi Yeni's rollercoaster career

Despite various dramas, the 36-year-old has kept his position in the premier league

19 July 2023
Muzi Yeni


As the 2022/23 campaign draws to a close, jockey Muzi Yeni may reflect on another “might have been” season. The 36-year-old will finish in fourth place in the national log, but his first title and win in the Durban July continue to evade him.

Yeni has had the rollercoaster of a career with plenty of controversy. Four years ago, he was banned for three months after an incident with Lyle Hewitson and this put paid to his chance of winning that season's championship.

In February 2023 there was more ammo for social media bloggers, with Yeni and fellow jockey Billy Jacobson involved in a fracas at Greyville which resulted in both riders being handed interim suspensions. Again Yeni’s title hopes went up in smoke.

Despite all this drama, Yeni has maintained his position in the premier league of the country’s riders and — up to July 12 — had ridden 140 winners from 1,226 mounts this term. His tally in the 2021/22 season was 159 from 1,419 mounts.

Though he often falls foul of the racing authorities in his will to win, Yeni remains popular with punters throughout the country as they know he will do everything in his power to get his mount over the line in front.

While the headlines will involve Keagan De Melo and Richard Fourie in the last fortnight of the season, Yeni will fly anywhere in search of winners and he has seven booked rides at the Vaal on Thursday.

Pick of the septet could be Thunderstone who does duty for Roy Magner’s stable in the final leg of the jackpot. A R160,000 son of Soft Falling Rain, the three-year-old was narrowly beaten last time out and has the advantage of a favourable draw.

Owner Suzette Viljoen has backed Tony Peter as he begins life as a trainer and her runner, Aussenkehr, comes right into the picture as the Elusive Fort gelding is 2kg better off with Magner’s runner compared to their clash at Turffontein in May.

It’s been a memorable season for trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren and it was his runner, Moonshiningthrough, who beat Thunderstone last time out. Diego De Gouveia retains the ride on the daughter of Rafeef.

Yeni has built up a good relationship with trainer Robbie Sage and he’ll be bidding for a third win on the stable’s three-year-old, City Lights, in the sixth race. Once again he’s got a good draw and this may enable the filly to hold off De Melo’s mount, Elembee.

De Melo was at his best on bookmaker Lance Michael’s filly last time out and — given only a three-point penalty — a repeat win is a distinct possibility. Pick of the remainder may be another Suzette Viljoen-owned runner, Say Yes.

Magner will fancy his chances of winning the fifth race with Leao Alado who has been placed second in two of his past three starts. However, he will be aware the colt is the only two-year-old in the field and will have to be at the top of his game to beat Manz Knight and Time To Meditate.

S’manga Khumalo has got the call to partner Manz Knight for the first time — right now the son of Gimmethegreenlight is looking an expensive purchase at R440,000.

Fully Loaded appeals as another good ride for Khumalo in the final leg of the Pick Six, but all of Run For Isla, Brosnan, Lulu’s Boy and Yeni’s mount, Fort Lauderdale, possess winning chances.

With just 52.5kg on her back, Run For Isla might be the right horse to rove in the trifecta.

Selections

1st race: (1) Aunt Pittypat (3) Antananarivo (2) Impression (4) Dusky Rose

2nd race: No selection

3rd race: (6) Golden Pavilion (1) Viva De Janeiro (5) Circle Of Grace (7) Kudzu

4th race: (1) Green Bubbles (2) Zoom Lady (10) Pass The Baton (11) Villa Semaya

5th race: (3) Manz Knight (8) Leao Alado (1) Time To Meditate (2) Desert Fox

6th race: (1) Cape Lights (6) Elembee (5) Say Yes (2) Admire Me

7th race: (4) Captain Of Grit (3) Johnny Dogs (5) Suryavarman (2) Kayla’s Champ

8th race: (5) Thunderstone (3) Aussenkhr (2) Moonshiningthrough (10) Fostinovo

9th race: (8) Run For Isla (2) Fully Loaded (3) Brosnan (1) Fort Lauderdale

