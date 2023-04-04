Tesla ranked world’s most valuable car brand in 2023

Surprise cut in crude output by Opec+ fuels renewed inflation fears
Eskom and Transnet exemptions have more to do with influence and cadre deployment than solving a crisis
The trade union federation calls on Ramaphosa to instruct Treasury to cancel the ‘bizarre decision’
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Complex deal ‘showed the management team’s ability to deliver a high-value sale in a challenging market’
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Entrepreneurs in Ukraine’s dynamic tech sector are switching to pursue military projects
World No 2 says he what it takes to complete Grand Slam of four Majors
In-car parking information has overtaken traffic information according to a global survey
Electric-car pioneer Tesla accelerated to pole position as the world’s most valuable automotive brand in the latest Brand Finance survey.
The brand value of Elon Musk's car company surged by 44% to $66.2bn, (about R1.2-trillion), according to the brand valuation consultancy. That makes Tesla the world’s most valuable car brand for the first time, and the first car brand that doesn’t manufacture internal combustion engines.
Tesla is now worth more than five times its pre-pandemic value, and overtakes last year’s leader, Mercedes-Benz, which dropped 3% in brand value to $58.8bn. The brand value of last year's runner-up, Toyota, fell 18% to $52.5bn
The Brand Finance survey puts 5,000 of the biggest brands to the test annually, and publishes more than 100 reports, ranking brands across all sectors and countries.
Sokon, a subsidiary of the China’s Dongfeng conglomerate that makes electric vehicles is the fastest growing car brand. Its brand value more than doubled to $739m according to the latest data. After a successful 2022 in which sales rose 21% from a year earlier, the brand’s prospects have also increased, helping to boost the brand value further.
Ferrari’s brand value is down 8% to $7.4bn but the Italian company remains the strongest car brand after a good financial performance in 2022. The decline was due to exchange rate fluctuations concerns about its financing requirements.
Burning rubber
Michelin holds the title of most valuable and strongest tyre brand with its value up 2% to $7.9bn, followed by Bridgestone, which fell 1% to $7bn, and Continental (brand value down 3% to $4.1bn.
China’s Sailun is the fastest growing tyre brand with its value up 6% to $7m. In 2022 Sailun released its more sustainable and affordable EcoPoint3 tyres after 10 years of development. The innovation led to widespread media coverage, contributing to Sailun’s brand value growth.
Uber is the most valuable mobility brand in 2023, rising 2% year on year to $23.3bn. That’s three times the value of the second most-valuable mobility brand, Enterprise, which rose 9% to $7.7bn.
Sustainability perceptions
Brand Finance also published a sustainability perceptions value score, and Tesla came out on top in the automotive category with score of 5.43 out of 10, and a value of $17.8bn.
Uber also scored the highest sustainability perception value in the mobility segment, with a ranking of $2.4bn.
“This growth in brand value is a positive sign for Tesla as it indicates that consumers are recognising and valuing the brand more, which could potentially lead to increased sales and revenue,” said Alex Haigh, Brand Finance’s valuation director.
“The automotive industry is highly competitive, so for Tesla to achieve this level of growth in brand value is a noteworthy accomplishment and a testament to the value of the Tesla brand. Tesla must work to protect this [and] to build long-term brand strength,” Haigh added.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS
Tesla ranked world’s most valuable car brand in 2023
Elon Musk’s EV company beats Mercedes and Toyota to take the honours for the first time in Brand Finance survey
Electric-car pioneer Tesla accelerated to pole position as the world’s most valuable automotive brand in the latest Brand Finance survey.
The brand value of Elon Musk's car company surged by 44% to $66.2bn, (about R1.2-trillion), according to the brand valuation consultancy. That makes Tesla the world’s most valuable car brand for the first time, and the first car brand that doesn’t manufacture internal combustion engines.
Tesla is now worth more than five times its pre-pandemic value, and overtakes last year’s leader, Mercedes-Benz, which dropped 3% in brand value to $58.8bn. The brand value of last year's runner-up, Toyota, fell 18% to $52.5bn
The Brand Finance survey puts 5,000 of the biggest brands to the test annually, and publishes more than 100 reports, ranking brands across all sectors and countries.
Sokon, a subsidiary of the China’s Dongfeng conglomerate that makes electric vehicles is the fastest growing car brand. Its brand value more than doubled to $739m according to the latest data. After a successful 2022 in which sales rose 21% from a year earlier, the brand’s prospects have also increased, helping to boost the brand value further.
Ferrari’s brand value is down 8% to $7.4bn but the Italian company remains the strongest car brand after a good financial performance in 2022. The decline was due to exchange rate fluctuations concerns about its financing requirements.
Burning rubber
Michelin holds the title of most valuable and strongest tyre brand with its value up 2% to $7.9bn, followed by Bridgestone, which fell 1% to $7bn, and Continental (brand value down 3% to $4.1bn.
China’s Sailun is the fastest growing tyre brand with its value up 6% to $7m. In 2022 Sailun released its more sustainable and affordable EcoPoint3 tyres after 10 years of development. The innovation led to widespread media coverage, contributing to Sailun’s brand value growth.
Uber is the most valuable mobility brand in 2023, rising 2% year on year to $23.3bn. That’s three times the value of the second most-valuable mobility brand, Enterprise, which rose 9% to $7.7bn.
Sustainability perceptions
Brand Finance also published a sustainability perceptions value score, and Tesla came out on top in the automotive category with score of 5.43 out of 10, and a value of $17.8bn.
Uber also scored the highest sustainability perception value in the mobility segment, with a ranking of $2.4bn.
“This growth in brand value is a positive sign for Tesla as it indicates that consumers are recognising and valuing the brand more, which could potentially lead to increased sales and revenue,” said Alex Haigh, Brand Finance’s valuation director.
“The automotive industry is highly competitive, so for Tesla to achieve this level of growth in brand value is a noteworthy accomplishment and a testament to the value of the Tesla brand. Tesla must work to protect this [and] to build long-term brand strength,” Haigh added.
Next Golf GTI will be electric
The eye-catching car concepts launched at Las Vegas expo
SA is warming up to electric vehicles, says AutoTrader
EFF-led protest and rate hikes hurt new car sales in March, says Naamsa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Tesla sets record for EV deliveries in first quarter
Solar roofs can extend the range of electric cars
Record sales of e-cars sends BYD’s profit soaring
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.