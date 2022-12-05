Sport / Other Sport

Second straight win for Hovland in Hero World Challenge

05 December 2022 - 15:36 Agency Staff
Viktor Hovland of Norway celebrates with the trophy and host Tiger Woods after winning the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on December 4, 2022 in Nassau, Bahamas. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MIKE EHRMANN
Norway’s Viktor Hovland held off challenger Scottie Scheffler with a final-round, three-under-par 69 to win the Hero World Challenge in New Providence, Bahamas, on Sunday.

It was the second straight win for Hovland at the Hero World Challenge, making him the second player to defend his title at the event after Tiger Woods in 2006-07.

“Over 72 holes you’re not going to hit great shots all the time. I hit plenty of terrible shots today, but it’s making those key putts and kind of keeping yourself in it,” Hovland said. “That’s been the reason I’ve been able to be in contention without really hitting it all that well this year.”

Hovland came into the day with a three-stroke lead and his Sunday round included five birdies, but a pair of bogies, including one on 18 to open the door for Scheffler, added drama to the finish.

“It was a lot more stressful than it should have been,” Hovland said. “When you’re standing there with a two-shot lead, it’s like the last thing you can do.”

Scheffler, who had birdied four of six holes along the back nine to put himself into contention at two strokes back with one hole to go, could not capitalise on Hovland’s shaky finish, bogeying the final hole as well to finish four-under-68 for the day.

“I’m proud of how I played the back nine,” Scheffler said. “I got some good looks and made some nice putts and it was good to kind of make a little run. Granted it wasn’t enough, which definitely hurts, but it was nice to make a run.”

Hovland’s blistering Saturday performance, an eight-under 64, gave him just enough breathing room to win the tournament with a 16-under 272. Scheffler finished second at 14 under.

Matching Scheffler at four under on Sunday and finishing directly behind him on the leaderboard were fellow Americans Cameron Young (12 under for the tournament) and Xander Schauffele (11 under). Another American, Justin Thomas, finished in fifth at 10 under after his round of two-under 70.

“I think a lot of us believe we can compete, but that’s different from having some proof,” Young said. “So I think just the more I’m out here, golf-wise, just the fact that I know I can compete and I have some evidence to back that up.”

Collin Morikawa (70 on Sunday), Tony Finau (68), South Korea’s Sungjae Im (68), Spain’s Jon Rahm (71), South Korea’s Tom Kim (69) and Austria’s Sepp Straka (71) rounded out the top 10.

Field Level Media

