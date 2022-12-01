Sport / Other Sport

Dad’s putting tip helps Lawrence into SA Open lead

01 December 2022 - 20:34 MICHAEL VLISMAS
Thriston Lawrence plays his second shot on the seventh hole during Day One of the Investec South African Open Championship at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate on December 1 2022 in Johannesburg. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/LUKE WALKER
Thriston Lawrence plays his second shot on the seventh hole during Day One of the Investec South African Open Championship at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate on December 1 2022 in Johannesburg. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/LUKE WALKER

A putting tip from his father helped Thriston Lawrence equal his own course record and lead the first round of the Investec SA Open at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on Thursday.

The South African matched the eight-under-par 64 he shot in a Sunshine Tour event over a year ago for a one-stroke lead over England’s Ross Fisher and Swede Jens Fahrbring.

“I’m quite familiar with this golf course. I played nicely and managed to drop a few putts thanks to a tip from my father,” said Lawrence.

“After last week’s Joburg Open my dad asked me for some time on the putting green and said I wasn’t looking comfortable and should stand a bit further away from the ball. He told me to just trust him, which I did, and it helped.”

It was the perfect start for Lawrence on a golf course that by its sheer length challenged the field on a warm day in Africa.

“It’s a very long golf course, but I like to play full shots into the greens. I think my mid to high irons are the key to my game. It is a long golf course but it suits me. I’m sticking to my gameplan and being aggressive off the tee.

"I love playing aggressively and this golf course gives you that opportunity. And to start like this in my national Open means everything. Everybody wants to get their hands on that trophy and it’s a good start.”

Lawrence has just come off a rookie DP World Tour season in which he won twice and became the first South African to be named the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year. And he has clearly picked up from where he left off in this new season.

“I just kept doing what I’m doing. I’m a big believer in not changing what works. I’ve been doing the same things for the past few years and am a big believer in not changing what’s already working.”

Fahrbring, who admits he’s not a long hitter, put everything into his opening 65 to be one off the lead alongside Fisher.

“I tried to hit my driver as hard as I could and today it went straight and fairly long for me. I hit some quality iron shots and made some putts, which was good. I’m quite tired, so home, rest, get some food and drink a lot of water,” he said.

Lawrence ready to make more memories at Joburg Open

Winner of 2021 event compelled to defend his title in Houghton
Sport
1 week ago

Dan Bradbury on fire as he takes first-round lead at weather-hit Joburg Open

A double drop on the par-four 15th and a bogey four on his final green caused him to card an eight-under-par 63, one shot ahead of German Nick Bachem
Sport
1 week ago

Rahm wins in Dubai, McIlroy ends season as Europe’s No 1

Spaniard  fires a closing 67 to finish on 20-under and seal a career hat-trick in DP World Tour championship in Dubai
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Saudi Arabia coach Renard’s steady hand delivers ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
LALI STANDER: Amateurs take giant stride towards ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Tunisia fail to advance despite win over France
Sport / Soccer
4.
Stormers look to Dweba in clash with Welsh Dragons
Sport / Rugby
5.
Stormers plan to dazzle in Bay against Dragons, ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

LALI STANDER: Amateurs take giant stride towards pro careers in SA Open

Sport / Other Sport

Dan Bradbury secures Joburg Open victory

Sport / Other Sport

Dan Bradbury on fire as he takes first-round lead at weather-hit Joburg Open

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.