Companies / Financial Services

Sygnia declares final dividend as profit jumps almost a fifth

Even so, assets under management and administration fall 3.8% to R285.1bn thanks to volatile markets

BL Premium
05 December 2022 - 15:30 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 05 December 2022 - 17:37

Sygnia, the asset manager cofounded by Magda Wierzycka, has declared a final dividend after reporting that its after-tax profit for the financial year rose by almost a fifth despite difficult operating conditions brought on by volatile financial markets.

The Cape Town-headquartered investment firm said in a stock exchange filing on Monday that profit after tax for the year to end-September rose 19.3% to R287.4m, from R240.9m the previous year. Sygnia’s revenue climbed 9.7% to R808.9m while headline earnings per share, a profit measure that strips out one-off items, rose 12.1% to 191.3c. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.