Sport / Other Sport

Kommetdieding warns Jet Dark fans he is ready to renew rivalry

13 November 2022 - 19:52 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

Kommetdieding sent a warning to Jet Dark fans that he is still very much in the big race picture when making a fine comeback run in Saturday’s Bantry Bay Stakes at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth.

Having his first run since going down by a neck to Jet Dark in the Champions Cup at Greyville in July, the 2021 Durban July winner was narrowly beaten by Brett Crawford’s speedy four-year-old, Surjay.

In January this year Kommetdieding ran second to Jet Dark in the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate but got his revenge on Justin Snaith’s star in the WSB Met three weeks later.

Jet Dark showed he was in fine fettle with his recent win so the prospect of the two talented performers locking horns in the King’s Plate on January 7 is mouthwatering indeed. Throw in the possibility of horse of the year Captain’s Ransom being in the field and the grade 1 race will be even more interesting.

The 1,200m of Saturday’s race was obviously on the short side for Kommetdieding, but this didn’t deter the five-year-old’s fans from weighing in and backing him down to 33-10. Gavin Lerena gave his mount a perfect ride and the performance will have delighted the training team of Michelle Rix and Harold Crawford.

Surjay’s win — the fourth of his career — showcased the talent of Gauteng-based rider Kabelo Matsunyane, who stood in for the suspended Louis Mxothwa. He is enjoying an excellent season and is in fifth place in the national jockeys log.

There wasn’t a happy comeback for former champion sprinter Rio Querari, who was beaten eight lengths. The best days of the son of Querari may be behind him.

Rio Querari’s no show was the blip on a memorable meeting for jockey Richard Fourie who rode five winners. He is probably riding as well as at any time in his career.

One of his quartet of winners was Ciao Bella, who stamped herself as a filly with a big future after an authoritative win in the grade 2 WC Fillies Championship. It was a shrewd move by Varsfontein Stud to retain this daughter of their sire, Gimmethegreenlight, with the dam, Bela Bela, being a daughter of Dynasty.

However, Ciao Bella’s victory was made easier by a poor performance in the saddle by Grant van Niekerk aboard the well-fancied second favourite, Hold My Hand. Van Niekerk’s mount had a good draw but somehow raced wide and had nothing to come in the closing stages.

The quip of the studio presenter on Channel 240 that “trainer Glen Kotzen isn't going to be happy with this ride” was fair comment and Hold My Hand is better than this performance looks on paper.

In an interview earlier in the meeting, Van Niekerk had complained of pain in his right arm. Perhaps this affected his riding of Kotzen's filly though he did go close on Beerenberg in the ninth race.

Ciao Bella’s win was one of four successes for Justin Snaith’s stable which was also on the mark with Holy Orders, Kingdom Of Heaven and Runaway Song.

The horse to note from this trio is Kingdom Of Heaven and owner Nic Jonsson has every reason to believe his R1m son of Dynasty is headed for the top. No surprise he had to go to seven figures to secure the colt from Drakenstein stud as this is the family of Met winner Oh Susanna.

Kabelo Matsunyane was hoping to round off the meeting on unbeaten three-year-old Champion Warrior, in the final race on the card but the 11-10 favourite failed to deliver the goods and finished three lengths behind another Snaith winner, Runaway Song.

SA’s best horse Jet Dark could have Breeders Cup date in 2023

The five-year-old easily notched the eighth win of his career in Saturday’s Champion Mile at Kenilworth
Sport
1 week ago

Gary Player may get late birthday gift with horse carrying his name

His horse has a good chance of victory at the Vaal on Thursday
Sport
1 week ago
