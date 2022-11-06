SA’s best horse Jet Dark could have Breeders Cup date in 2023

Business Day TV talks to Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management
Whatever the outcome of the midterms it would be premature to foresee the demise of a hardy democracy
Sad state of finances of two leading Gauteng metros revealed
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and independent analyst Chris Gilmour
Business Day TV speaks to activist Khaya Sithole
M&A activity is likely to top $100bn this year and next on continent’s good growth prospects
New owner of Twitter recommends voters pick Republican candidates for Congress US midterm election
Fenway Sports Group completed the takeover of Liverpool from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett for £300m in 2010
The car became one of very few vehicles of any kind to have ever reached such an extreme altitude.
Will SA’s best horse, Jet Dark, fly the flag for the country in the 2023 Breeders Cup meeting at Santa Anita in California?
That has to be the intriguing question after the five-year-old easily notched the eighth win of his career in Saturday’s grade 3 Champion Mile at Kenilworth.
As the winner of the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate last January, Jet Dark got an immediate invitation into the 2022 Breeders Cup meeting this weekend where Flightline stamped himself as the best horse on the planet.
Justin Snaith pointed to the arduous journey the horse faced, and the invitation was turned down. If Jet Dark wins the now King’s Plate on January 7, as seems likely, surely owners Tommy Crowe and Nic Jonsson will be up to the challenge of a trip to the US. There is nothing more to prove here and, most importantly, there is a chance of a change in quarantine regulations in the next few months.
Quite amazing that no journalist brought up this topic on Saturday, but simply concentrated on the post-race comments of Snaith and winning jockey, Richard Fourie.
“He is turning into an imposing individual as you can see,” enthused Snaith after the race.
Fourie was even more upbeat, telling the Sporting Post: “He is only at 80% fitness. Just wait till we get to the summer course and its long straight. Then I can let him unwind.”
Jet Dark’s career record now stands at eight wins from 17 starts and the son of Trippi cost only R200,000 as a yearling.
Before Saturdays meeting, Snaith expressed the view that his stable wasn’t on song. He proceeded to win five of the nine races so he will have slept easily on Saturday night.
Fourie and Snaith took the Laisserfaire Stakes with Kwinta’s Delight with the daughter of Gimmethegreenlight — bred at Syrilla Stud — proving too speedy for Aussie import Stiptelik.
One race the Snaith stable didn’t win was the 2,400m Woolavington Stakes in which trainer Piet Botha's four-year-old, Baratheon, gained reward for a string of consistent efforts.
Baratheon is a son of Jackson who stands at Nigel Riley’s Heversham Park Farm stud in Gauteng.
• Starting the 2-5 favourite, Flightline lived up to his billing as the world's best flat racehorse with a facile win in the $6m Breeders Cup Classic in Keeneland.
The son of Tapit went into Saturday’s grade 1 contest unbeaten in five starts and had no difficulty in maintaining his unbeaten record.
Flightline was ridden by French jockey Flavien Prat, who said: “I felt I was in control the whole race. I thought it was a strong field, but he was an old pro. I was able to get in the clear, and was always travelling well.”
The future of racing’s new superstar is uncertain. Kosta Hronis, a co-owner of the horse, said: “This is a very special animal, he has brought something special to the industry.
“The partnership will get together in the next couple of days and discuss it [his future] and see how we move forward,” said Hronis.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
SA’s best horse Jet Dark could have Breeders Cup date in 2023
The five-year-old easily notched the eighth win of his career in Saturday’s Champion Mile at Kenilworth
Will SA’s best horse, Jet Dark, fly the flag for the country in the 2023 Breeders Cup meeting at Santa Anita in California?
That has to be the intriguing question after the five-year-old easily notched the eighth win of his career in Saturday’s grade 3 Champion Mile at Kenilworth.
As the winner of the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate last January, Jet Dark got an immediate invitation into the 2022 Breeders Cup meeting this weekend where Flightline stamped himself as the best horse on the planet.
Justin Snaith pointed to the arduous journey the horse faced, and the invitation was turned down. If Jet Dark wins the now King’s Plate on January 7, as seems likely, surely owners Tommy Crowe and Nic Jonsson will be up to the challenge of a trip to the US. There is nothing more to prove here and, most importantly, there is a chance of a change in quarantine regulations in the next few months.
Quite amazing that no journalist brought up this topic on Saturday, but simply concentrated on the post-race comments of Snaith and winning jockey, Richard Fourie.
“He is turning into an imposing individual as you can see,” enthused Snaith after the race.
Fourie was even more upbeat, telling the Sporting Post: “He is only at 80% fitness. Just wait till we get to the summer course and its long straight. Then I can let him unwind.”
Jet Dark’s career record now stands at eight wins from 17 starts and the son of Trippi cost only R200,000 as a yearling.
Before Saturdays meeting, Snaith expressed the view that his stable wasn’t on song. He proceeded to win five of the nine races so he will have slept easily on Saturday night.
Fourie and Snaith took the Laisserfaire Stakes with Kwinta’s Delight with the daughter of Gimmethegreenlight — bred at Syrilla Stud — proving too speedy for Aussie import Stiptelik.
One race the Snaith stable didn’t win was the 2,400m Woolavington Stakes in which trainer Piet Botha's four-year-old, Baratheon, gained reward for a string of consistent efforts.
Baratheon is a son of Jackson who stands at Nigel Riley’s Heversham Park Farm stud in Gauteng.
• Starting the 2-5 favourite, Flightline lived up to his billing as the world's best flat racehorse with a facile win in the $6m Breeders Cup Classic in Keeneland.
The son of Tapit went into Saturday’s grade 1 contest unbeaten in five starts and had no difficulty in maintaining his unbeaten record.
Flightline was ridden by French jockey Flavien Prat, who said: “I felt I was in control the whole race. I thought it was a strong field, but he was an old pro. I was able to get in the clear, and was always travelling well.”
The future of racing’s new superstar is uncertain. Kosta Hronis, a co-owner of the horse, said: “This is a very special animal, he has brought something special to the industry.
“The partnership will get together in the next couple of days and discuss it [his future] and see how we move forward,” said Hronis.
New Zealand-bound Zackey hoping to sign off with winner
Van Zyl hoping to land big prize in Charity Mile with striking white horse
De Kock takes advantage of draws to run four in Charity Mile
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Racing fans welcome home De Kock’s Durban July winner
Gary Player may get late birthday gift with horse carrying his name
Perfect Witness looks worth a punt for Summer Cup
Matsunyane hopes for Vaal winners to help pay fine
Red-letter day for Van Vuuren as his runners dominate Charity meeting
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.