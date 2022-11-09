Well-named Houston ready for lift-off at Turffontein

The market expectation is for a print just below 8% year on year
When businesses are allowed to compete, we see growth, quality and better behaviour across the board — everyone benefits in the long run
Staff to receive 85% of their pay while loss-making arms manufacturer struggles to scrape together the rest
Federal council chair says the EFF’s decision to vote with the DA took the party by surprise
The pulp and packaging company says performance improved performance in 2022, despite several headwinds
Coal, iron ore and palladium are down sharply in the quarter to date and could see SA post its first merchandise trade deficit since April 2020
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
Reports by the intergovernmental organisation have advised the world to prepare for the coming climate crises of a warmer planet
Hamstring injury puts paid to middle-order batter’s participation in three Tests next month
The flagship SUV boasts many innovations including the ability to charge your home and another Volvo electric car
Some SA owners and breeders do not spend enough time in the naming of their horses, but that is not the case with Ralph’s Racing and their runner Houston at Turffontein on Thursday.
The sire of Houston, who runs in the seventh race, is The United States and he is out of the dam, We Have Lift Off.
The Ralphs Racing team obviously know that Houston is the city where the Nasa Space Centre can be found. Visitors can see astronauts train and touch a real moon rock.
This season’s leading jockey, Keagan De Melo, will be steering the Houston ship at the city track. Candice Dawson’s colt will hopefully perform better than Perfect Witness in last Saturday’s Victory Moon Stakes.
On the strength of his recent second behind Spin Doctor, Houston is likely to be sent off favourite though recent maiden winner, Ignatius, is sure to have his supporters.
The son of Silvano, a R475,000 buy as a yearling, turned in a fair effort when fourth behind African Torrent at Turffontein on Sunday.
Sean Tarry’s filly, Morethanafeeling, is also a recent maiden winner with few miles on the clock and should go well along with Clinton Binda’s consistent three-year-old, High Roller.
De Melo has six booked rides at the meeting and Moraine, a R500,000 daughter of Silvano, will be at cramped odds to notch her second win in the second race. She should put this field to bed with the minimum of fuss.
It won’t be so easy for his mount, Ridgerunner, in the third race as the 1,000m dash includes speedy types such as Goliath Heron, Retallick and stablemate, Sheldon.
However, Ridgerunner has been dropped three points since finishing sixth behind Anfields Rocket, and he has an each-way shout in an open handicap.
Trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren — now in fifth place in the national log — looks set for a good meeting as he saddles Moraine and Ridgerunner as well as Vivacious Spirit who rates a banker bet in the fifth race.
Van Vuuren has backup in this 1,200m event in De Melo’s mount, No Time Taken, who was formerly trained by Paul Peter. The filly has bottom weight of 53.5kg.
Kabelo Matsunyane is enjoying a successful season and has ridden more than 40 winners this term. He has ridden Quiet Rebellion on a few occasions and — from a favourable draw — should go close on the four-year-old in the final leg of the Pick Six.
Her opposition includes Gavin van Zyl’s consistent filly, Trump My Queen, who has been knocking on the door for a second win as well as facile maiden winner, Strange Music.
Matsunyane partners a fancied runner in the first race riding Greenbackcurrency for trainer Weiho Marwing. He faces a tough rival in S’manga Khumalo’s mount, Gregor Macgregor.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (2) Gregor Macgregor (3) Greenbackcurrency (1) Big Guy (5) US Open
2nd Race: (4) Moraine (1) Lilliana (5) Princess Ozma (2) Young Jackie
3rd Race: (3) Clean Living (2) Dancing Dora (5) Back To Basics (1) Stormy Seas
4th Race: (7) Ridgerunner (4) Goliath Heron (6) Sheldon (2) Retallick
5th Race: (4) Vivacious Spirit (7) No Time Is Taken (5) Golden Aspen (2) Greens
6th Race: (4) Irontail (1) Sequoia (3) Funky Music (2) Ice Man Cometh
7th Race: (2) Houston (3) Ignatius (5) Morethanafeeling (4) High Roller
8th Race: (2) High Moon (8) Pragmatist (3) Bally Magic (6) Wondering Star
9th Race: (2) Quiet Rebellion (4) Trump My Queen (6) Strange Music (11) Cerulean Dancer
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Well-named Houston ready for lift-off at Turffontein
Candice Dawson’s colt, who will probably be the favourite, to be ridden by Keagan De Melo
Some SA owners and breeders do not spend enough time in the naming of their horses, but that is not the case with Ralph’s Racing and their runner Houston at Turffontein on Thursday.
The sire of Houston, who runs in the seventh race, is The United States and he is out of the dam, We Have Lift Off.
The Ralphs Racing team obviously know that Houston is the city where the Nasa Space Centre can be found. Visitors can see astronauts train and touch a real moon rock.
This season’s leading jockey, Keagan De Melo, will be steering the Houston ship at the city track. Candice Dawson’s colt will hopefully perform better than Perfect Witness in last Saturday’s Victory Moon Stakes.
On the strength of his recent second behind Spin Doctor, Houston is likely to be sent off favourite though recent maiden winner, Ignatius, is sure to have his supporters.
The son of Silvano, a R475,000 buy as a yearling, turned in a fair effort when fourth behind African Torrent at Turffontein on Sunday.
Sean Tarry’s filly, Morethanafeeling, is also a recent maiden winner with few miles on the clock and should go well along with Clinton Binda’s consistent three-year-old, High Roller.
De Melo has six booked rides at the meeting and Moraine, a R500,000 daughter of Silvano, will be at cramped odds to notch her second win in the second race. She should put this field to bed with the minimum of fuss.
It won’t be so easy for his mount, Ridgerunner, in the third race as the 1,000m dash includes speedy types such as Goliath Heron, Retallick and stablemate, Sheldon.
However, Ridgerunner has been dropped three points since finishing sixth behind Anfields Rocket, and he has an each-way shout in an open handicap.
Trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren — now in fifth place in the national log — looks set for a good meeting as he saddles Moraine and Ridgerunner as well as Vivacious Spirit who rates a banker bet in the fifth race.
Van Vuuren has backup in this 1,200m event in De Melo’s mount, No Time Taken, who was formerly trained by Paul Peter. The filly has bottom weight of 53.5kg.
Kabelo Matsunyane is enjoying a successful season and has ridden more than 40 winners this term. He has ridden Quiet Rebellion on a few occasions and — from a favourable draw — should go close on the four-year-old in the final leg of the Pick Six.
Her opposition includes Gavin van Zyl’s consistent filly, Trump My Queen, who has been knocking on the door for a second win as well as facile maiden winner, Strange Music.
Matsunyane partners a fancied runner in the first race riding Greenbackcurrency for trainer Weiho Marwing. He faces a tough rival in S’manga Khumalo’s mount, Gregor Macgregor.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (2) Gregor Macgregor (3) Greenbackcurrency (1) Big Guy (5) US Open
2nd Race: (4) Moraine (1) Lilliana (5) Princess Ozma (2) Young Jackie
3rd Race: (3) Clean Living (2) Dancing Dora (5) Back To Basics (1) Stormy Seas
4th Race: (7) Ridgerunner (4) Goliath Heron (6) Sheldon (2) Retallick
5th Race: (4) Vivacious Spirit (7) No Time Is Taken (5) Golden Aspen (2) Greens
6th Race: (4) Irontail (1) Sequoia (3) Funky Music (2) Ice Man Cometh
7th Race: (2) Houston (3) Ignatius (5) Morethanafeeling (4) High Roller
8th Race: (2) High Moon (8) Pragmatist (3) Bally Magic (6) Wondering Star
9th Race: (2) Quiet Rebellion (4) Trump My Queen (6) Strange Music (11) Cerulean Dancer
Timeform rates Flightline up alongside racing’s equine greats
Tarry could have another Summer Cup ace up his sleeve in Nebraas
SA’s best horse Jet Dark could have Breeders Cup date in 2023
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA’s best horse Jet Dark could have Breeders Cup date in 2023
Racing fans welcome home De Kock’s Durban July winner
Gary Player may get late birthday gift with horse carrying his name
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.