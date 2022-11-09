×

Sport / Other Sport

Well-named Houston ready for lift-off at Turffontein

Candice Dawson’s colt, who will probably be the favourite, to be ridden by Keagan De Melo

09 November 2022 - 14:49 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: JEFF GRIFFITH/UNSPLASH
Some SA owners and breeders do not spend enough time in the naming of their horses, but that is not the case with Ralph’s Racing and their runner Houston at Turffontein on Thursday.

The sire of Houston, who runs in the seventh race, is The United States and he is out of the dam, We Have Lift Off.

The Ralphs Racing team obviously know that Houston is the city where the Nasa Space Centre can be found. Visitors can see astronauts train and touch a real moon rock.

This season’s leading jockey, Keagan De Melo, will be steering the Houston ship at the city track. Candice Dawson’s colt will hopefully perform better than Perfect Witness in last Saturday’s Victory Moon Stakes.

On the strength of his recent second behind Spin Doctor, Houston is likely to be sent off favourite though recent maiden winner, Ignatius, is sure to have his supporters.

The son of Silvano, a R475,000 buy as a yearling, turned in a fair effort when fourth behind African Torrent at Turffontein on Sunday.

Sean Tarry’s filly, Morethanafeeling, is also a recent maiden winner with few miles on the clock and should go well along with Clinton Binda’s consistent three-year-old, High Roller.

De Melo has six booked rides at the meeting and Moraine, a R500,000 daughter of Silvano, will be at cramped odds to notch her second win in the second race. She should put this field to bed with the minimum of fuss.

It won’t be so easy for his mount, Ridgerunner, in the third race as the 1,000m dash includes speedy types such as Goliath Heron, Retallick and stablemate, Sheldon.

However, Ridgerunner has been dropped three points since finishing sixth behind Anfields Rocket, and he has an each-way shout in an open handicap.

Trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren — now in fifth place in the national log — looks set for a good meeting as he saddles Moraine and Ridgerunner as well as Vivacious Spirit who rates a banker bet in the fifth race.

Van Vuuren has backup in this 1,200m event in De Melo’s mount, No Time Taken, who was formerly trained by Paul Peter. The filly has bottom weight of 53.5kg.

Kabelo Matsunyane is enjoying a successful season and has ridden more than 40 winners this term. He has ridden Quiet Rebellion on a few occasions and — from a favourable draw — should go close on the four-year-old in the final leg of the Pick Six.

Her opposition includes Gavin van Zyl’s consistent filly, Trump My Queen, who has been knocking on the door for a second win as well as facile maiden winner, Strange Music.

Matsunyane partners a fancied runner in the first race riding Greenbackcurrency for trainer Weiho Marwing. He faces a tough rival in S’manga Khumalo’s mount, Gregor Macgregor.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (2) Gregor Macgregor (3) Greenbackcurrency (1) Big Guy (5) US Open

2nd Race: (4) Moraine (1) Lilliana (5) Princess Ozma (2) Young Jackie

3rd Race: (3) Clean Living (2) Dancing Dora (5) Back To Basics (1) Stormy Seas

4th Race: (7) Ridgerunner (4) Goliath Heron (6) Sheldon (2) Retallick

5th Race: (4) Vivacious Spirit (7) No Time Is Taken (5) Golden Aspen (2) Greens

6th Race: (4) Irontail (1) Sequoia (3) Funky Music (2) Ice Man Cometh

7th Race: (2) Houston (3) Ignatius (5) Morethanafeeling (4) High Roller

8th Race: (2) High Moon (8) Pragmatist (3) Bally Magic (6) Wondering Star

9th Race: (2) Quiet Rebellion (4) Trump My Queen (6) Strange Music (11) Cerulean Dancer

