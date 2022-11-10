×

Sport / Other Sport

None Other rates the danger to De Kock’s well-bred filly

Ladies Man has no shortage of rivals this time

10 November 2022 - 15:18 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: 123RF/CHRIS VAN LENNEP
Picture: 123RF/CHRIS VAN LENNEP

No question Mike de Kock is a “Ladies Man” — the successes of Ipi Tombe, Igugu and Sparkling Water are proof of that. Another female who performed well in the care of the former champion trainer is Ilha Bela who retired to stud a seven-time winner.

One of Ilha Bela’s daughters, Bonete, has been priced up favourite for the grade 3 Fillies Mile at Turffontein on Saturday, but might not find it easy beating another Wilgerbosdrift-owned and bred runner, None Other.

Bonete must have been moving well in home gallops as the grey started a hot favourite on her debut in October. She trotted up by nearly five lengths in the hands of Randall Simons.

There were probably a few raised eyebrows when this column selected None Other to win the Starling Stakes, but the daughter of Flower Alley has always looked an above-average sort and turned in a fair effort finishing fifth behind Miss Daisy.

The big plus factor — apart from the advantage of pole position — is that S’manga Khumalo retains the ride on Lucky Houdalakis’ filly.

Sean Tarry is represented by two talented fillies in Bless My Stars and Rock The Fox — Calvin Habib has chosen to partner the latter.

Rock The Fox — two lengths behind None Other in the Starling Stakes — gave Habib the most forgettable moment of his career at HollywoodbetsGreyville last July. In front of the packed stands, the young jockey raised his arms in triumph — like a footballer celebrating a goal in the English Premier League —  believing he had won the Thekwini Stakes on Rock The Fox. However, the judge ruled in favour of Canadian Summer.

This will be Rock The Fox’s third run after a rest so perhaps she will confirm the form with stablemate, Bless My Stars, who finished a close-up third in the Thekwini.

Muzi Yeni’s mount, Orarari Gold, comes into the picture but Corrie Lensley’s runner has the worst of the draw as was the case in the Starling Stakes.

Whatever the fate of None Other, the Houdalakis stable should be on the mark with Munchkin in the second race. Owner David Shawe looks to have a decent sort on his hands and the Rafeef colt can recoup recent losses behind surprise winner Clan The Conqueror.

With Kabelo Matsunyane not riding at the meeting, Bonete’s rider, Simons, has been engaged for the Crawford stable’s runner, Gallic Tribe, in the final leg of the Pick 6. The admirably consistent five-year-old beat Duke Of Sussex in October and the runner-up has franked the form with a recent win. Mardi Gras only got a four-point penalty for his recent win and — with Unzen — may pose the main threat.

Another Crawford runner — also to be ridden by Simons — is Reny, who is chasing a hat-trick when she takes on nine rivals in the sixth race. The filly should have no problem stepping up to 1,600m and looks like a banker in the exotics.

Alec Laird saddles four runners in the opening event and the most interesting is Call To Glory who is a Kingman filly out of Met winner Smart Call. At the time of writing Call To Glory is a 20-1 chance in early betting which suggests she isn’t expected to make a winning debut. Nevertheless, Kingman’s stud fee in 2020 was £150,000  so given her pedigree her performance will be closely monitored.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: No Selection

2nd Race: (11) Munchkin (4) Stroke Of Mercy (15) We’ve Got Tonight (3) Walker Bay

3rd Race: (12) Texas Red (8) Mini Coop (6) Jimmy Don (3) Samuel Salt

4th Race: (1) Esqueville (13) Power Ranger (8) Ramchandani Road (3) Integrate

5th Race: (12) Flying First Class (7) Ballroom Bliss (4) Diesel And Dust (3) Flashy Apache

6th Race: (1) Reny (3) Asiye Phambili (4) Barmaid (5) Namaqua Blossom

7th Race: (5) None Other (9) Bonete (3) Rock The Fox (2) Bless My Stars

8th Race: (1) Crimson Princess (3) Wokonda (5) Magical Flight (4) Bureau Des Legende

9th Race: (8) Gallic Tribe (2) Mardi Gras (5) Unzen (9) Savannah Storm

10th Race: (2) Expeditioner (5) Electric Gold (4) Arividicio (1) JP Two Thousand

Well-named Houston ready for lift-off at Turffontein

Candice Dawson’s colt, who will probably be the favourite, to be ridden by Keagan De Melo
Sport
1 day ago

Timeform rates Flightline up alongside racing’s equine greats

Breeders Cup Classic winner has a rating of 143, just four points behind the mighty Frankel
Sport
2 days ago

Tarry could have another Summer Cup ace up his sleeve in Nebraas

The six-year-old is available at 25-1, and 9-2 a place
Sport
3 days ago
