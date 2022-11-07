×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

Tarry could have another Summer Cup ace up his sleeve in Nebraas

The six-year-old is available at 25-1 and 9-2 a place

07 November 2022 - 14:35 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: JEFF GRIFFITH/UNSPLASH
Picture: JEFF GRIFFITH/UNSPLASH
Picture: JEFF GRIFFITH/UNSPLASH
Picture: JEFF GRIFFITH/UNSPLASH

SA’s best horse Jet Dark could have Breeders Cup date in 2023

The five-year-old easily notched the eighth win of his career in Saturday’s Champion Mile at Kenilworth
Sport
1 day ago

Racing fans welcome home De Kock’s Durban July winner

Sparkling Water runs in the grade 3 Tab4Racing Victory Moon Stakes and is the favourite for the 1,800m race
Sport
4 days ago

Gary Player may get late birthday gift with horse carrying his name

His horse has a good chance of victory at the Vaal on Thursday
Sport
5 days ago

In the past five years Sean Tarry’s success in the Summer Cup is on a par with Manchester City in the English Premier League.

The former champion trainer won Sunday’s Victory Moon Stakes with Litigation, but the eye-catching performance was that of his six-year-old, Nebraas. Amazingly, Tarry has won four of the last five runnings of the Summer Cup — his winner in 2021 was the long-shot, Flying Carpet.

With his merit-rating likely to go up to 105, Litigation will need a few horses to drop out if he’s to get a run in the Betway-sponsored R2.5m race on November 26. That’s not the case with seven-time winner, Nebraas, who is guaranteed a run and finished just two and a half lengths behind his stablemate in the Victory Moon. That was the gelding’s second run after a break so he’ll be cherryripe for the big race at the end of the month.

Considering Sparkling Water had a wide draw and hadn’t run since the Durban July, trainer Mike de Kock will be satisfied with the mare’s performance on Sunday and the outing will have blown away the cobwebs ahead of the Cup.

The same cannot be said about another female who ran in the grade 3 race, Perfect Witness. The daughter of Flower Alley looked to have a number of factors in her favour but performed about as well as a wet firework on Guy Fawkes night. She beat just two rivals home.

Quite correctly, the stipendiary stewards asked the veterinary surgeon to examine Perfect Witness but he couldn’t find anything amiss.

The latest Summer Cup log was released last week and — as a result of his Charity Mile win — Bingwa has shot up to second place after previously being in 11th position.

Little wonder pundits ignored Litigation in the Victory Moon as Bingwa beat him seven lengths in the Charity Mile.

Another Cup entry who improved his position is Charity Mile runner-up Puerto Manzano, who moved from eighth position to fifth. One place in front of the Argentinian-bred gelding is Red Saxon, now up four places to fourth.

In the latest Summer Cup market, two De Kock inmates, Safe Passage and Sparkling Water, top the betting at 5-2 and 3-1 respectively. Litigation has shortened to 14-1 with Bingwa quoted a point longer at 15-1. Surprisingly, Nebraas is available at 25-1 and 9-2 a place.

The Vaal hosts a Work Riders meeting on Tuesday and Ashley Fortune’s three-year-old, Prime Example, is the banker bet in the fourth race.

VAAL SELECTIONS

1st Race: (13) War Empress (5) Wow (10) Pompom Queen (9) Kabuki Mo

2nd Race: (10) Southern Style (9) Inventrix (7) Mandalay (2) Last Survivor

3rd Race: (1) Corvette Captain (3) Integrate (8) After Hours (2) In Cahoots

4th Race: (4) Prime Example (7) Ballycotton (1) Harold The Duke (3) Twice In Camden

5th Race: (3) Ponderosa Pine (8) Broadlands (4) Sassy (1) Batik

6th Race: (3) Future Pearl (4) Break Point (1) Spring Will Come (5) Black Lightning

7th Race: (3) Warbonnet Creek (1) Robert Burns (6) What Say You (5) Thermopylae

8th Race: (4) National Star (6) Rowins Dream (5) I Am Who I Am (1) Queen Theodora

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Boucher admits Proteas ‘not up to standard’ after ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
United pay penalty for woeful defending: Premier ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Well-fortified Ireland blocked Bok forward ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Liverpool FC owners weigh up new shareholders
Sport / Soccer
5.
Du Toit and Jenkins likely to get Springbok ‘A’ ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Gary Player may get late birthday gift with horse carrying his name

Sport / Other Sport

Perfect Witness looks worth a punt for Summer Cup

Sport / Other Sport

Matsunyane hopes for Vaal winners to help pay fine

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.