Roy and Buttler shine as Paarl Royals crush MI Cape Town

England's Jason Roy. Picture: HAMAD I MOHAMMED/REUTERS
Paarl Royals consolidated their top spot on the table when they thumped MI Cape Town by 59 runs in their SA20 clash at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday.
Half-centuries at the top of the order by Jason Roy and Jos Buttler combined with five wickets between their spinners Bjorn Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamsi was enough to secure the impressive bonus-point win.
Chasing 163 for victory on a slow surface, MI Cape Town were never in the race having slipped to 14/3 within the first four overs and they were eventually dismissed for a paltry 103.
Fortuin opened the bowling and immediately made an impact claiming the scalps of Rassie van der Dussen (0) and Dewald Brevis (0) off consecutive deliveries in the first over.
The left-arm spinner finished with 3/15 while Shamsi chipped in with 2/11.
Connor Esterhuizen (32) and Liam Livingstone (22) were the only MI Cape Town batters to make an impression.
The victory ensured the Royals remained in first position, five points ahead of second-placed Durban’s Super Giants.
Earlier, MI Cape Town won the toss and opted to field.
They will have questioned their decision when the Royals’ English openers Roy and Buttler got stuck in.
The pair used their wealth of experience to great effect on a slow surface to post 116 for the first wicket in 13 overs.
Roy was first to depart the scene, dismissed by Thomas Kaber for an aggressive 69 off only 49 balls.
Slinging seamer Nuwan Thushara then struck a double blow for MI Cape Town, first bowling Buttler for 54 and then trapping Fabian Allen in front of his wickets with the next ball.
Thushara was particularly effective with his full-length deliveries at the back end of the innings. The Sri Lankan finished with a tidy 2/27 in his four overs.
The Sunrisers Eastern Cape host the Pretoria Capitals at St George’s Park, Gqeberha, in the next match of the tournament on Monday (5.30pm).
Sunrisers are finally starting to identify the path they want to take as they continue their pursuit of a play-off place, said slow bowler Simon Harmer.
Harmer was in destructive form at his former SA20 home ground, claiming four crucial wickets for just 18 runs in four overs to help restrict Durban’s Super Giants to 159/7 on Saturday.
In reply, a measured knock by Tristan Stubbs, in which he scored 66 from 37 balls and shared an unbeaten 66 runs with Marco Jansen [23 not out], took the visitors home by five wickets with four balls to spare.
Harmer’s performance at Kingsmead was a complete turnaround from his showing against the same opponents in the reverse fixture a week ago, where he conceded 53 runs from three overs without taking a wicket as the defending champions slumped to a 35-run defeat at the hands of DSG.
The right-arm off-spinner said the side are finally starting to find their feet as the competition reaches its midway point.
“Our first game was rained out and everyone was desperate to get out on the field for that one, so it’s taken us a while to gel and start to identify how we want to go about our business. Losing at home in our first game ... didn’t help.
Roy and Buttler shine as Paarl Royals crush MI Cape Town
Half-centuries by Jason Roy and Jos Buttler combined with five wickets by the spinners secured the bonus-point win
Paarl Royals consolidated their top spot on the table when they thumped MI Cape Town by 59 runs in their SA20 clash at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday.
Half-centuries at the top of the order by Jason Roy and Jos Buttler combined with five wickets between their spinners Bjorn Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamsi was enough to secure the impressive bonus-point win.
Chasing 163 for victory on a slow surface, MI Cape Town were never in the race having slipped to 14/3 within the first four overs and they were eventually dismissed for a paltry 103.
Fortuin opened the bowling and immediately made an impact claiming the scalps of Rassie van der Dussen (0) and Dewald Brevis (0) off consecutive deliveries in the first over.
The left-arm spinner finished with 3/15 while Shamsi chipped in with 2/11.
Connor Esterhuizen (32) and Liam Livingstone (22) were the only MI Cape Town batters to make an impression.
The victory ensured the Royals remained in first position, five points ahead of second-placed Durban’s Super Giants.
Earlier, MI Cape Town won the toss and opted to field.
They will have questioned their decision when the Royals’ English openers Roy and Buttler got stuck in.
The pair used their wealth of experience to great effect on a slow surface to post 116 for the first wicket in 13 overs.
Roy was first to depart the scene, dismissed by Thomas Kaber for an aggressive 69 off only 49 balls.
Slinging seamer Nuwan Thushara then struck a double blow for MI Cape Town, first bowling Buttler for 54 and then trapping Fabian Allen in front of his wickets with the next ball.
Thushara was particularly effective with his full-length deliveries at the back end of the innings. The Sri Lankan finished with a tidy 2/27 in his four overs.
The Sunrisers Eastern Cape host the Pretoria Capitals at St George’s Park, Gqeberha, in the next match of the tournament on Monday (5.30pm).
Sunrisers are finally starting to identify the path they want to take as they continue their pursuit of a play-off place, said slow bowler Simon Harmer.
Harmer was in destructive form at his former SA20 home ground, claiming four crucial wickets for just 18 runs in four overs to help restrict Durban’s Super Giants to 159/7 on Saturday.
In reply, a measured knock by Tristan Stubbs, in which he scored 66 from 37 balls and shared an unbeaten 66 runs with Marco Jansen [23 not out], took the visitors home by five wickets with four balls to spare.
Harmer’s performance at Kingsmead was a complete turnaround from his showing against the same opponents in the reverse fixture a week ago, where he conceded 53 runs from three overs without taking a wicket as the defending champions slumped to a 35-run defeat at the hands of DSG.
The right-arm off-spinner said the side are finally starting to find their feet as the competition reaches its midway point.
“Our first game was rained out and everyone was desperate to get out on the field for that one, so it’s taken us a while to gel and start to identify how we want to go about our business. Losing at home in our first game ... didn’t help.
Bavuma ready to take on SA20
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Cricket SA bowled over by its own Nkandla firepool
Ngidi stars as Royals edge Pretoria Capitals in Centurion
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Bavuma ready to take on SA20
Century at Newlands was a special moment, says Hermann
Mark Boucher tears into CSA for sacrificing Test cricket
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.