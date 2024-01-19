Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Cricket SA bowled over by its own Nkandla firepool It has been caught in a vicious circle of lies and deceit over the Teeger affair B L Premium

One person’s security risk is another’s fire-pool. The problem with half-truths, exaggeration, deceptions and your common and garden variety fibs, is that they create a whirlpool of denial and lies. One lie begets another, until you run out of lies and get found out.

As Michael Klopman of the Huffington Post put it succinctly and perfectly: “Lying is a vicious cycle, one that only gets worse with every denial. It begins with a subtle fabrication, and ends with a tainted reputation. But in the scrutinised world of sports, some just can’t face the truth.”..