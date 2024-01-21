Ospreys’ late blitz and yellow cards sink Lions

Edwil van der Merwe of the Lions with the ball during the EPCR Challenge Cup match between Emirates Lions and Ospreys at Emirates Airlines Park in Johannesburg, January 21 2024. Picture: SYDNEY SHESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
The Ospreys staged an impressive late comeback to stun an ill-disciplined Lions team in a Challenge Cup clash at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.
The Welsh side scored three tries in the last eight minutes to claim a 38-28 victory.
Before that, the Lions looked set to end their Challenge Cup pool stages with a comfortable win as they led 28-17 before the blitz by Ospreys.
Ospreys’ tries were scored by Owen Watkins and George North in the first half, while Keelan Giles, Cameron Jones and Morgan Morse were the trio that scored in the final eight minutes.
The Lions’ four tries came from Marius Louw, who scored a brace, JC Pretorius and Morné van der Berg.
The two sides came into the clash having already booked their places in the round of 16, but the match still held significance for seeding purposes and home ground advantage in the next round.
The Lions, who finished fourth in their pool, will now have to travel for their round of 16 match.
The South Africans went into the halftime break leading 18-14 and were able to continue where they left off at the start of the second half.
But poor discipline proved to be a challenge for the home side as they consistently had to play with at least one man down.
The Lions had three players, PJ Botha, Louw and replacement Hanru Sirgel, yellow-carded during the match.
