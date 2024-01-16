Mark Boucher tears into CSA for sacrificing Test cricket

Former Proteas coach Mark Boucher. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ISURU SAMEERA
Former Proteas coach Mark Boucher has become the latest person to express disappointment about Cricket SA (CSA) prioritising the SA20 over the Test series against New Zealand.
Cricket SA has been under criticism after naming a rookie-heavy Proteas squad to take on New Zealand in the forthcoming two-match Test series. The first Test will start on February 4 and the second on February 14.
The Proteas were forced to name a largely inexperienced squad because most local players are taking part in the SA20. The SA20, which is in its second season, is crucial to the coffers of CSA, which is expected to do everything to ensure it succeeds.
The team will be captained by uncapped Neil Brand, with almost half the team set to play international cricket for the first time.
Speaking to SportsBoom.com, Boucher questioned CSA’s “unacceptable” schedule and suggested the federation should re-evaluate its scheduling practices.
“I am extremely disappointed,” Boucher said. “It’s got nothing to do with the players. You can’t blame the players that have been selected or the players that are not going. The scheduling needs to be looked at by Cricket SA. I don’t think it is acceptable.
“If I were New Zealand Cricket, I’d be quite disappointed. I understand them not wanting to pull out as well because the World Test Championship points are at stake,” he said. “But I do think that we in SA need to sit down, have a hard look at ourselves, at the scheduling, and find a way to make it right.”
Boucher added: “SA20 is good for the public watching. It is very well supported, but we can’t have that in place of a Test series against a very strong New Zealand team away from home. I know I’m not alone, there are probably a lot of guys who would speak about it as passionately as me.”
Proteas Test squad to take on New Zealand:
Neil Brand (capt, Titans), David Bedingham (Western Province), Ruan de Swardt (North West Dragons), Clyde Fortuin (Rocks), Zubayr Hamza (Lions), Edward Moore (Western Province), Tshepo Moreki (Lions), Mihlali Mpongwana (Western Province), Duanne Olivier (Lions), Dane Paterson (Western Province), Keegan Petersen (Rocks), Dane Piedt (Knights), Raynard van Tonder (North West Dragons), Shaun von Berg (Rocks), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins).
Mark Boucher tears into CSA for sacrificing Test cricket
Half the team to face New Zealand will be newbies because many experienced Proteas are playing in SA20
Former Proteas coach Mark Boucher has become the latest person to express disappointment about Cricket SA (CSA) prioritising the SA20 over the Test series against New Zealand.
Cricket SA has been under criticism after naming a rookie-heavy Proteas squad to take on New Zealand in the forthcoming two-match Test series. The first Test will start on February 4 and the second on February 14.
The Proteas were forced to name a largely inexperienced squad because most local players are taking part in the SA20. The SA20, which is in its second season, is crucial to the coffers of CSA, which is expected to do everything to ensure it succeeds.
The team will be captained by uncapped Neil Brand, with almost half the team set to play international cricket for the first time.
Speaking to SportsBoom.com, Boucher questioned CSA’s “unacceptable” schedule and suggested the federation should re-evaluate its scheduling practices.
“I am extremely disappointed,” Boucher said. “It’s got nothing to do with the players. You can’t blame the players that have been selected or the players that are not going. The scheduling needs to be looked at by Cricket SA. I don’t think it is acceptable.
“If I were New Zealand Cricket, I’d be quite disappointed. I understand them not wanting to pull out as well because the World Test Championship points are at stake,” he said. “But I do think that we in SA need to sit down, have a hard look at ourselves, at the scheduling, and find a way to make it right.”
Boucher added: “SA20 is good for the public watching. It is very well supported, but we can’t have that in place of a Test series against a very strong New Zealand team away from home. I know I’m not alone, there are probably a lot of guys who would speak about it as passionately as me.”
Proteas Test squad to take on New Zealand:
Neil Brand (capt, Titans), David Bedingham (Western Province), Ruan de Swardt (North West Dragons), Clyde Fortuin (Rocks), Zubayr Hamza (Lions), Edward Moore (Western Province), Tshepo Moreki (Lions), Mihlali Mpongwana (Western Province), Duanne Olivier (Lions), Dane Paterson (Western Province), Keegan Petersen (Rocks), Dane Piedt (Knights), Raynard van Tonder (North West Dragons), Shaun von Berg (Rocks), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
NEIL MANTHORP: Spotlights follow the money, get trained on the SA20 tournament
GAVIN RICH: Proteas bosses have much to learn from Bok success
Klaasen’s absence from Test side an indication of Proteas’ need for flexibility
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.