Bavuma ready to take on SA20
Proteas skipper delighted to be back with Orange Army, eager to turn out in SA20 tournament
18 January 2024 - 15:12
Sunrisers Eastern Cape batsman Temba Bavuma says he is in a good mental space and hopes to turn out in the SA20 soon.
The Proteas Test and one-day captain has been nursing a left hamstring strain that forced him to leave the field early in the Boxing Day Test match against India at SuperSport Park in Centurion. ..
