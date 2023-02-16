England in command of first Test as ‘Bazball’ hits Kiwis

Business Day TV speaks to Oanda’s senior markets analyst, Craig Erlam
We are experiencing a national energy crisis when we have the land, the means and the resources to power our nation using renewable energy
Scheme said to be financially unviable due to the SA Post Office’s repeated failure to pay contributions for its employees
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Wojcicki will be replaced by her deputy Neal Mohan, a senior advertising and product executive who joined Google in 2008
Headwinds include power cuts, inflation and slower global demand
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Special grand jury also concludes there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election
Arsenal’s lunchtime kickoff at Villa on Saturday gives them the opportunity to move three points clear again
The jury comprises 63 women motoring journalists from 45 countries
A swashbuckling England raced to a sporting total with the bat then crashed through New Zealand’s top order as “Bazball” made its pink ball debut on day one of the first Test in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.
New Zealand were in trouble at 37/3 at stumps in reply to England’s declared first innings total of 325/9 at Bay Oval, with seven wickets tumbling in a frantic evening session.
Opener Devon Conway was 18 not out and nightwatchman Neil Wagner was on four, with James Anderson grabbing two wickets and Ollie Robinson one.
Tim Southee won the toss and sent England in to bat on a green-tinged wicket but the home captain may have rued the call at the end of the night with his team trailing by 288 runs.
Quick-fire half-centuries by Ben Duckett (84) and Harry Brook (89) took the wind out of the hosts’ sails, and set the platform for a sporting declaration by Ben Stokes.
Having seen four of his batsmen fall at short order when night fell, Stokes could see similar carnage unfolding for New Zealand.
“The best time to bowl is under these lights,” Brook said of the declaration after 58.2 overs. “I think you can extract the most amount of swing and seam, so why not expose their top order to that?”
The home batsmen survived four overs of probing swing from Anderson and Stuart Broad, but Robinson struck with his third ball to remove Tom Latham for one, the opener caught by a diving Ollie Pope at short leg.
Anderson then had Conway edge straight to second slip but Zak Crawley put down the easiest of chances to reprieve the opener on nine. Kane Williamson (6) was not so lucky, rapped on the pads by an Anderson ball that angled in.
Umpire Aleem Dar ignored the lbw appeal but it was confirmed on review. Crawley later made amends by catching Henry Nicholls for four to secure Anderson’s second wicket.
It was an impressive display from the evergreen Anderson but earlier in the day it was the new boys starring.
Opener Duckett raced to 50 with 36 balls and appeared destined for a century but he ended up driving straight to Michael Bracewell at short mid-off, gifting New Zealand’s debutant quick Blair Tickner his first Test wicket.
Duckett and Pope got England off to a rollicking start, the tourists smashing 134 in the first session for the loss of Crawley (4) and Joe Root (14).
Duckett needed 68 balls for his 84 and Pakistan tormentor Brook continued the T20-style batting, making his 89 from 81 deliveries. The 23-year-old Yorkshireman has now racked up an astonishing 569 runs, including three centuries, in his seven innings in Test cricket.
His partnership with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes (38) ensured England racked up another 145 runs in the second session, smacking down the hosts after they had rallied with three wickets.
Paceman Wagner finished with 4/82 and took his 250th wicket, recovering strongly after a wayward first session. Southee (2/71) bowled with customary discipline but all four of New Zealand’s seamers conceded above five runs an over.
Paceman Scott Kuggeleijn, New Zealand’s second Test debutant, took two wickets and dismissed Stokes for 19 when the skipper miscued a pull shot straight to Latham in close.
England, who have won nine out of their last 10 Tests since their attacking “Bazball” revolution was launched by captain Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, are bidding to win their first Test series in New Zealand since 2008.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
England in command of first Test as ‘Bazball’ hits Kiwis
Declaration by Ben Stokes under the lights is rewarded by three quick wickets
A swashbuckling England raced to a sporting total with the bat then crashed through New Zealand’s top order as “Bazball” made its pink ball debut on day one of the first Test in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.
New Zealand were in trouble at 37/3 at stumps in reply to England’s declared first innings total of 325/9 at Bay Oval, with seven wickets tumbling in a frantic evening session.
Opener Devon Conway was 18 not out and nightwatchman Neil Wagner was on four, with James Anderson grabbing two wickets and Ollie Robinson one.
Tim Southee won the toss and sent England in to bat on a green-tinged wicket but the home captain may have rued the call at the end of the night with his team trailing by 288 runs.
Quick-fire half-centuries by Ben Duckett (84) and Harry Brook (89) took the wind out of the hosts’ sails, and set the platform for a sporting declaration by Ben Stokes.
Having seen four of his batsmen fall at short order when night fell, Stokes could see similar carnage unfolding for New Zealand.
“The best time to bowl is under these lights,” Brook said of the declaration after 58.2 overs. “I think you can extract the most amount of swing and seam, so why not expose their top order to that?”
The home batsmen survived four overs of probing swing from Anderson and Stuart Broad, but Robinson struck with his third ball to remove Tom Latham for one, the opener caught by a diving Ollie Pope at short leg.
Anderson then had Conway edge straight to second slip but Zak Crawley put down the easiest of chances to reprieve the opener on nine. Kane Williamson (6) was not so lucky, rapped on the pads by an Anderson ball that angled in.
Umpire Aleem Dar ignored the lbw appeal but it was confirmed on review. Crawley later made amends by catching Henry Nicholls for four to secure Anderson’s second wicket.
It was an impressive display from the evergreen Anderson but earlier in the day it was the new boys starring.
Opener Duckett raced to 50 with 36 balls and appeared destined for a century but he ended up driving straight to Michael Bracewell at short mid-off, gifting New Zealand’s debutant quick Blair Tickner his first Test wicket.
Duckett and Pope got England off to a rollicking start, the tourists smashing 134 in the first session for the loss of Crawley (4) and Joe Root (14).
Duckett needed 68 balls for his 84 and Pakistan tormentor Brook continued the T20-style batting, making his 89 from 81 deliveries. The 23-year-old Yorkshireman has now racked up an astonishing 569 runs, including three centuries, in his seven innings in Test cricket.
His partnership with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes (38) ensured England racked up another 145 runs in the second session, smacking down the hosts after they had rallied with three wickets.
Paceman Wagner finished with 4/82 and took his 250th wicket, recovering strongly after a wayward first session. Southee (2/71) bowled with customary discipline but all four of New Zealand’s seamers conceded above five runs an over.
Paceman Scott Kuggeleijn, New Zealand’s second Test debutant, took two wickets and dismissed Stokes for 19 when the skipper miscued a pull shot straight to Latham in close.
England, who have won nine out of their last 10 Tests since their attacking “Bazball” revolution was launched by captain Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, are bidding to win their first Test series in New Zealand since 2008.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
India’s aggression overwhelms West Indies at Newlands
Windies include uncapped Athanaze, Jordan in squad for SA Tests
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: SA20 hints at what selectors should look out for
Motie sets new record in West Indies series win over Zimbabwe
Nonkululeko Mlaba sets the tone as Proteas Women bounce back
New Zealand squad buffeted by baby boom, injury and cyclone
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.