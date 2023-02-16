Sport / Other Sport

Two jockeys suspended after scuffles at Greyville

16 February 2023 - 14:54 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: JEFF GRIFFITH/UNSPLASH
Picture: JEFF GRIFFITH/UNSPLASH

Jockeys Muzi Yeni and Billy Jacobson have been placed under “immediate interim suspension” by the National Horseracing Authority (NHA) after an incident at Greyville on February 13.

In a statement, the CEO and racing control executive of the NHA said they “considered this action necessary as, in their opinion, the continued participation in races of Yeni and Jacobson may pose an unacceptable risk of prejudicing the reputation, integrity, safety and welfare of racing and its participants”.

Apparently two scuffles broke out between the two jockeys before and after the first race at the Durban track.

Later the Coastal Jockeys Association contacted NHA CEO Vee Moodley and stated that in their opinion the behaviour of one of the jockeys involved has been unacceptable, unprofessional and dangerous and as a licenced jockey “we can’t have this behaviour from a fellow jockey”.

The incident has caused debate on racing websites and the sport’s fans will be hoping the NHA takes action sooner than has been the case with another inquiry involving jockey S’manga Khumalo.

Khumalo has been suspended for 10 days for failing to ride out his mount in the closing stages of a race at Fairview on September 16 last year.

It seems astonishing that this inquiry has taken five months to resolve yet Khumalo has agreed to take the suspension from February 21 to March 2. This will ensure he doesn’t miss the SA Classic at Turffontein scheduled for March 4.

With racing abandoned at Turffontein on Thursday, there can only be a 50-50 chance of Saturday’s meeting at the city track taking place as more rain is forecast.

The feature race is the Egoli Mile and — with a first prize of R109,375 — it's no surprise several of the top stables — including Mike de Kock and Sean Tarry — have runners in the 1,600m event.

In early betting, De Kock’s three-year-old, Arividicio, is the 9-2 favourite and he has earned this position as a result of his second behind Royal Victory in the Tony Ruffel Stakes and second in the Secretariat Stakes. Randall Simons gets the ride and should go close if reproducing that form.

Though Laguna Verde has top weight of 60.5kg, Lucky Houdalakis’s runner has a definite each-way shout from a favourable draw with Denis Schwarz riding the three-year-old for the first time.

Laguna Verde was left with a lot of ground to make up on his latest outing at the Vaal and — if he reproduce the form he showed behind Cousin Casey on July day last year — will be a serious contender.

Sean Tarry saddles Silver Hills and Billy Spellbound with narrow preference for the first-named who will be ridden by Gavin Lerena.

Drawn in pole position, Ashley Fortune's runner, Meridius, will have his supporters but — at the bottom of the weights — it is Gareth van Zyl’s KwaZulu-Natal raider Captainofthegreen who makes most appeal.

Captainofthegreen had not raced since October when finishing a close fifth behind Bend The Rules at Greyville and — with just 52kg on his back — looks poised to run a big race.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (2) Powers That Be (10) Radu (8) Convocation (1) Count Your Chances

2nd Race: (1) Stratospheric (2) Nazare (11) Storm Dominator (9) Global Impact

3rd Race: (11) Broadlands (8) American Biscuit (9) Breeze Over (2) Bronze Sword

4th Race: (1) Good Council (6) Tamarisk Tree (2) Diesel And Dust (3) Tabebuia

5th Race: (11) Flashy Apache (5) Litigation (2) Nebraas (4) Second Base

6th Race: (8) Battleground (3) Flying First Class (2) White Fang (7) Banha Bridge

7th Race: (11) Captainofthegreen (2) Arividicio (1) Laguna Verde (7) Silver Hills

8th Race: (7) Indlamu (3) Outofthedarkness (4) Forever Mine (9) Homely Girl

9th Race: (6) Lushozi Shoop (5) Celtic Rumours (7) Vitellius (2) Houston

10th Race: (1) Mover And Shaker (4) Smith And Wesson (3) Aniara (5) Tre Amici

11th Race: (1) Cool Winter (11) Power Ranger (4) Admiralty Arch (7) Written In Stone

De Melo could have Dettori as rival in California

Season’s leading rider could take on legendary jockey if Make It Snappy gets green light
Sport
4 days ago

Expect bombs to drop in first race on small Kenilworth card

The Justin Snaith stable send out three runners in the 1,000m sprint
Sport
1 week ago

Argentinian-breds can play leading roles at Vaal

South Boy and Civil Princess are among the nine runners trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren is sending to the Free State track
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Billionaire Najafi set to launch $3.75bn takeover ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Premier League accuses Manchester City of ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns avoid each other in ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: SA20 hints at what selectors ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Chiefs coach Zwane sees signs of revival
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Reverse role for bookmaker Michael in eighth race at Turffontein

Sport / Other Sport

Two superstars expected to light up racing in SA and UK

Sport / Other Sport

Koster predicts Kommetdieding can make his mark in the stallion ranks

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.