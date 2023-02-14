Business Day TV speaks to RMB fixed income & currency analyst Kim Silberman
Spinner Gudakesh Motie set a new benchmark for West Indies cricket with the best return from a Test spinner as he bowled his side to victory, and series success over Zimbabwe, by an innings and four runs in the second Test on Tuesday.
It was the best Test match performance by a spinner for the West Indies as Motie took 13/99 in the match, surpassing a mark that had stood for seven decades.
The West Indies made sure of the win at Queens Sports Club inside three days after drawing last week’s first Test, also played in Bulawayo.
The left-arm spinner returned figures of 7/37 as Zimbabwe, which won the toss and elected to bat, were skittled out for 115 in their first innings.
The West Indies replied with 292, adding two runs to their overnight score as they lost their last two wickets when play got under way belatedly on Tuesday because of a rain delay.
Motie returned to torment the home side and finished with 6/62 as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 173 just after tea in their second innings, four runs short of forcing West Indies to bat again.
Only captain Craig Ervine, who scored 72, offered any resistance but when he was trapped lbw at the start of the last session, the Test was effectively over.
“I was very happy about it,” said Motie of his performance as he was named man of the series. “I worked hard enough. I had a lot of practice and back in my country, the wickets are similar.” added the 27-year-old from Guyana, playing only his third Test.
Motie’s 13-wicket haul bettered the previous best Test match return by a West Indian spinner of 11/152 from Sonny Ramadhin against England when they won at Lord's for the first time in 1950.
West Indies now head to SA for a two-Test series, plus limited overs internationals.
Reuters
Motie sets new record in West Indies series win over Zimbabwe
