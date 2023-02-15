India’s aggression overwhelms West Indies at Newlands

Business Day TV talks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
The appointee will need relentless drive, gritty intelligence and attention to detail
State-owned logistics company invites private investment as it struggles with inefficiencies
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Big rewards for Glencore shareholders as earnings grow 60%
Power cuts and rising costs put a damper on spending over festive season
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Resilient labour market has allowed many Americans to keep spending on goods and services even as borrowing costs rise and inflation remains elevated
Chiefs and Pirates were drawn to host in the next round and Sundowns will face Marumo Gallants away from home
The electric VW ID 2 will reportedly adopt the Golf name when it goes on sale in 2025
Three teams have set themselves apart at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, with India joining Australia and England by flexing their power — again — with a dominant win against the West Indies at Newlands on Wednesday.
The trio delivered performances in the opening week of the tournament that illustrated an aggressive style with the bat, which is set to transform the women’s game as it enters an intriguing era in which, thanks to the Women’s Premier League (WPL), players are set to have lucrative paydays.
If the WPL with the other big franchise tournaments for women in England and Australia is to capture the imagination of the public, it will need the players to perform in the manner the “big three” nations have started this World Cup.
Australia and England have picked up big wins by playing an attacking style, with the English even likening their way to the men’s team’s “Bazball”, quipping it should be called “Jonball” in honour of coach Jon Lewis.
India made short work of knocking off the West Indies’ mediocre target of 119, reaching it for the loss of four wickets with 11 balls to spare. Like they did against Pakistan on Sunday, it was the intent with which they played that proved too much for the 2016 champions on a blustery day in Cape Town.
Shafali Verma signalled that intent immediately. bludgeoning three boundaries in the first over bowled by Shamilia Connell.
That the Indians didn’t build on that start in the power play is something they will pore over in the post-match debrief. They too, like the West Indies batters earlier, struggled to create pace in their shot making, especially when the slower bowlers were employed.
However, even in Verma’s dismissal, a power sweep that sent the ball flying down Afy Fletcher’s throat at deep backward square leg, India displayed their attacking strategy. Richa Ghosh finished on 44 not out off 32 balls, further underlining India’s strength and their batting depth.
By contrast, the West Indies looked listless with bat and in the field. They did seem to give themselves the perfect foundation with Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle sharing a partnership of 73 for the second wicket, after Hayley Matthews had chosen to bat.
The veteran Taylor, who was taken off the field on a stretcher later in the match when she suffered back spasms, top scored with 42, while Campbelle made 30.
Unfortunately their dismissals came three balls apart and meant India could create pressure on a tricky surface against new batters. It was the crafty Deepti Sharma who took both of those wickets, as part of a delightful spell in which she picked up 3/15 and in the process became the first Indian player — male or female — to claim 100 T20 International wickets.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
India’s aggression overwhelms West Indies at Newlands
Three teams have set themselves apart at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, with India joining Australia and England by flexing their power — again — with a dominant win against the West Indies at Newlands on Wednesday.
The trio delivered performances in the opening week of the tournament that illustrated an aggressive style with the bat, which is set to transform the women’s game as it enters an intriguing era in which, thanks to the Women’s Premier League (WPL), players are set to have lucrative paydays.
If the WPL with the other big franchise tournaments for women in England and Australia is to capture the imagination of the public, it will need the players to perform in the manner the “big three” nations have started this World Cup.
Australia and England have picked up big wins by playing an attacking style, with the English even likening their way to the men’s team’s “Bazball”, quipping it should be called “Jonball” in honour of coach Jon Lewis.
India made short work of knocking off the West Indies’ mediocre target of 119, reaching it for the loss of four wickets with 11 balls to spare. Like they did against Pakistan on Sunday, it was the intent with which they played that proved too much for the 2016 champions on a blustery day in Cape Town.
Shafali Verma signalled that intent immediately. bludgeoning three boundaries in the first over bowled by Shamilia Connell.
That the Indians didn’t build on that start in the power play is something they will pore over in the post-match debrief. They too, like the West Indies batters earlier, struggled to create pace in their shot making, especially when the slower bowlers were employed.
However, even in Verma’s dismissal, a power sweep that sent the ball flying down Afy Fletcher’s throat at deep backward square leg, India displayed their attacking strategy. Richa Ghosh finished on 44 not out off 32 balls, further underlining India’s strength and their batting depth.
By contrast, the West Indies looked listless with bat and in the field. They did seem to give themselves the perfect foundation with Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle sharing a partnership of 73 for the second wicket, after Hayley Matthews had chosen to bat.
The veteran Taylor, who was taken off the field on a stretcher later in the match when she suffered back spasms, top scored with 42, while Campbelle made 30.
Unfortunately their dismissals came three balls apart and meant India could create pressure on a tricky surface against new batters. It was the crafty Deepti Sharma who took both of those wickets, as part of a delightful spell in which she picked up 3/15 and in the process became the first Indian player — male or female — to claim 100 T20 International wickets.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Back to basics against New Zealand, says Proteas star Chloe Tryon
Sune Luus to lead Proteas against Sri Lanka in World Cup opener
Laura Wolvaardt half-century helps Proteas Women beat Pakistan
Proteas have solid runs under the belt for World Cup kickoff: De Klerk
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Despite the loss, Proteas should be hailed for a hardy ...
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Tests giving way to cricket you can sit still for
Players will be ready for Ireland challenge, says Moreeng
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.