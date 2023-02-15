Sport / Cricket

Windies include uncapped Athanaze, Jordan in squad for SA Tests

15 February 2023 - 15:58 Agency Staff
IN FORM: Akeem Jordan of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will tour SA with the West Indies Test squad
Image: Ashley Allen - CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images

West Indies have included uncapped Alick Athanaze and Akeem Jordan in a 15-man squad for their two-Test series in SA starting at the end of February.

Batter Athanaze is captain of the Windward Islands Volcanoes while seam bowler Jordan plays for Barbados Pride.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said both players demonstrated good form in the first two rounds of the present four-day West Indies Championship.

They will replace batter Nkrumah Bonner and spinner Jomel Warrican, who were part of the squad that wrapped up a series win over Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Jayden Seales is unavailable after knee surgery, while Anderson Philiip is back in training but not yet match-fit.

Following the Tests, West Indies will play a white ball series against SA.

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood (v-capt), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Akeem Jordan, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Devon Thomas.

Reuters

