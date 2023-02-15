Windies include uncapped Athanaze, Jordan in squad for SA Tests

Business Day TV talks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
The appointee will need relentless drive, gritty intelligence and attention to detail
State-owned logistics company invites private investment as it struggles with inefficiencies
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Big rewards for Glencore shareholders as earnings grow 60%
Power cuts and rising costs put a damper on spending over festive season
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Resilient labour market has allowed many Americans to keep spending on goods and services even as borrowing costs rise and inflation remains elevated
Chiefs and Pirates were drawn to host in the next round and Sundowns will face Marumo Gallants away from home
The electric VW ID 2 will reportedly adopt the Golf name when it goes on sale in 2025
West Indies have included uncapped Alick Athanaze and Akeem Jordan in a 15-man squad for their two-Test series in SA starting at the end of February.
Batter Athanaze is captain of the Windward Islands Volcanoes while seam bowler Jordan plays for Barbados Pride.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) said both players demonstrated good form in the first two rounds of the present four-day West Indies Championship.
They will replace batter Nkrumah Bonner and spinner Jomel Warrican, who were part of the squad that wrapped up a series win over Zimbabwe on Tuesday.
Jayden Seales is unavailable after knee surgery, while Anderson Philiip is back in training but not yet match-fit.
Following the Tests, West Indies will play a white ball series against SA.
West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood (v-capt), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Akeem Jordan, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Devon Thomas.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Windies include uncapped Athanaze, Jordan in squad for SA Tests
Image: Ashley Allen - CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images
West Indies have included uncapped Alick Athanaze and Akeem Jordan in a 15-man squad for their two-Test series in SA starting at the end of February.
Batter Athanaze is captain of the Windward Islands Volcanoes while seam bowler Jordan plays for Barbados Pride.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) said both players demonstrated good form in the first two rounds of the present four-day West Indies Championship.
They will replace batter Nkrumah Bonner and spinner Jomel Warrican, who were part of the squad that wrapped up a series win over Zimbabwe on Tuesday.
Jayden Seales is unavailable after knee surgery, while Anderson Philiip is back in training but not yet match-fit.
Following the Tests, West Indies will play a white ball series against SA.
West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood (v-capt), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Akeem Jordan, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Devon Thomas.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Motie sets new record in West Indies series win over Zimbabwe
Nonkululeko Mlaba sets the tone as Proteas Women bounce back
New Zealand squad buffeted by baby boom, injury and cyclone
Many more players will want to share in SA20 riches now
NEIL MANTHORP: Sunrisers not the best team but are worthy champions
Conrad plots making SA world’s best Test team again
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.