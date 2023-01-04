Sport / Cricket

Ballance named in Zimbabwe T20 series against Ireland

Harare-born player asked to be released early from county cricket side Yorkshire after race incident with team mate Azeem Rafiq

04 January 2023 - 16:05 Mark Gleeson
Vernon Philander, right, celebrates the wicket of England's Gary Ballance in Nottingham, Britain, July 17 2017. Picture: REUTERS
Vernon Philander, right, celebrates the wicket of England's Gary Ballance in Nottingham, Britain, July 17 2017. Picture: REUTERS

Former England batsman Gary Ballance is set to make his Zimbabwe debut later in January after he was named on Wednesday in the squad for this month’s three-match Twenty20 series against Ireland.

The 33-year-old left-handed batter last month signed a two-year contract to play domestic and international cricket in the country of his birth following his release from county cricket side Yorkshire.

He is one of the four changes made to the 15-man side that represented Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup in Australia in September for the three matches against Ireland at the Harare Sports Club between January 12-15.

Ballance comes into the side after Zimbabwe’s key all-rounder Sikandar Raza was given permission by Zimbabwe Cricket to play franchise cricket in Bangladesh this month.

Ballance played 23 tests for England between 2014 and 2017, scoring 1,498 runs, including four centuries, at an average of 37.45. He also appeared in 16 one-day internationals but has been allowed to switch his international allegiance.

The Harare-born player has spent the past year on the sidelines while dealing with mental health issues after he admitted to using racist language against former Yorkshire team mate Azeem Rafiq.

Yorkshire, who released Ballance two years early from his contract as per the player’s wishes, have made sweeping changes following Rafiq’s explosive allegations of institutional racism at the club.

Ballance has apologised to Rafiq in person.

Reuters 

Australia set the scene for whitewash of Proteas

Nortje the only bright lining among dark clouds that cut short first day of third Test
Sport
6 hours ago

Marco Jansen: Tame our demons and Proteas can win in Sydney

Rising star says he is ready to seize that defining moment that changes a Test
Sport
2 days ago

Australia secure series after handing Proteas worst Test defeat since 1931

Australia beat the Proteas by an innings and 182 runs
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Arteta blames denied penalties for Newcastle blip ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Bimenyimana injury no crisis for Kaizer Chiefs, ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Australia set the scene for whitewash of Proteas
Sport / Cricket
4.
Siya Kolisi to join French side Racing 92
Sport / Rugby
5.
Navratilova in new battle against ‘double whammy’ ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Australia set the scene for whitewash of Proteas

Sport / Cricket

Marco Jansen: Tame our demons and Proteas can win in Sydney

Sport / Cricket

Rashid Khan named Afghanistan’s Twenty20 captain again

Sport / Cricket

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo resigns after Test rout

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.