Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo resigns after Test rout

28 December 2022 - 15:44 Manasi Pathak
Russell Domingo. Picture: SUPPLIED
Russell Domingo has resigned as the head coach of Bangladesh, the country’s cricket board said on Wednesday.

Local newspaper The Daily Star reported that Domingo is leaving his post after Bangladesh lost 2-0 to India in their two-Test series on home soil.

The South African informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) about his resignation on Tuesday, the report said.

Domingo became the head coach in September 2019 after the BCB sacked Steve Rhodes and had a contract with the board until the 2023 50-over World Cup.

Under him, Bangladesh won Twenty20 series against Australia and New Zealand at home, earned a historic Test win in New Zealand, an ODI series victory in South Africa and at home against India.

Proteas coach backs a Gabba stint for Bavuma

Malibongwe Maketa says the batsman is smiling again and has become more confident
Sport
1 week ago

Boland to start for Australia, Neser dropped for SA opener

Fit skipper Pat Cummins returns for tough three-match series against Proteas, their first since the 2018 tour of SA
Sport
2 weeks ago

Proteas need strike bowlers to be fired up against Aussies

The new ball duo of Rabada and Ngidi have been doing well and it is hoped that their good form continues
Sport
2 weeks ago
