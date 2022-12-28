Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo resigns after Test rout

JSE closes firmer, rand holds steady and gold eases
Russell Domingo has resigned as the head coach of Bangladesh, the country’s cricket board said on Wednesday.
Local newspaper The Daily Star reported that Domingo is leaving his post after Bangladesh lost 2-0 to India in their two-Test series on home soil.
The South African informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) about his resignation on Tuesday, the report said.
Domingo became the head coach in September 2019 after the BCB sacked Steve Rhodes and had a contract with the board until the 2023 50-over World Cup.
Under him, Bangladesh won Twenty20 series against Australia and New Zealand at home, earned a historic Test win in New Zealand, an ODI series victory in South Africa and at home against India.
Reuters
