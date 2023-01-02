Marco Jansen: Tame our demons and Proteas can win in Sydney

Buoyant prices seen to be due to positive European factory data suggesting a rebound may be on the way
Rising star says he is ready to seize that defining moment that changes a Test
As the person who dressed the Sex Pistols, Westwood was synonymous with 1970s punk rock
It has been a wretched few weeks for Proteas cricket, but Marco Jansen will take comfort in the solid start he made to his Test career.
The 22-year-old left-arm quick from the Warriors has only taken four wickets in two digs against an Australian side that wiped the floor with the South Africans Down Under, winning the first two Tests by substantial margins.
But it is his form for the Proteas since making his debut in the Boxing Day Test on home soil against India in 2021 that has propelled him onto the shortlist of four players for the International Cricket Council’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year award.
In 2022 Jansen took an impressive 36 Test wickets at an average of 19.02. He also made a fighting 59 in a losing cause in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne to underline his growing reputation as an all-rounder.
SQUAD UPDATE 🚨Batter Theunis de Bruyn will miss the third #AUSvSA Test in Sydney as he returns home for the birth of his first child 🙏We wish him everything of the best for this exciting part of his life 🍼#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/dzI6eckL65
The 2.06m tall fast bowler was pleased with his efforts despite a shaky start to the red ball game. “It didn’t start great, my first over in Test cricket went for 14,” he said before the third and final Test against Australia in Sydney, starting on Wednesday.
“I haven’t really thought about it, yet it’s gone way better than expected. Couldn’t have asked for a better start, I guess.”
But Jansen knows that is all water under the bridge now as he and his teammates try to bounce back at the Sydney Cricket Ground despite the odds heavily stacked against them.
The #Proteas attended the annual New Year's Day afternoon tea reception co-hosted by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Ms. Jodi Haydon in Sydney 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YTx5OOHJib
Jansen suggested the time for talking is over and the players need to walk the talk.
“I know everyone goes out there to give their best, but ultimately it’s about trying to figure out what we can do as a team or individuals to influence the game in a defining way,” said the Mumbai Indians signing in the T20 Indian Premier League.
“Whether it’s taking five blows to the body while batting or bowling seven or eight overs on the trot, it’s those things that matter. It’s about recognising the moment and doing whatever you can within your power to influence or help the team.
“You can say all these nice things about 150-plus partnerships or guys scoring double centuries, but it’s not always the case where a team scores 500 runs and then wins the game.
“Test cricket is sometimes like the first Test, where a partnership of 80 wins you the game. My focus is on identifying those types of moments and capitalising on them.”
Jansen said the squad have reflected on the two losses and still believe they can produce and compete if they fight off the undoubted psychological demons and scars they carry.
“We always have chats after the game, take a day to really reflect on things individually and then come together and speak about what we can improve on.
“We know we have the individual tools to succeed. It’s not like someone still needs to work on his outswinger or a front foot is going too far across the popping crease, whatever the case may be,” Jansen said.
“It’s about us making that mental shift and a conscious decision to put up a hand and do whatever it takes to influence the team in a good way or get them over the line.”
The Proteas have three Tests remaining in the Test Championship and need to win all three if they are to have any chance of making the final. Australia preserved their No 1 ranking with their series win against the Proteas but SA slipped from second to fourth place.
“So it’s not like we are only going into this game thinking it’s just another game and we cruise through it. There’s still a goal, still a purpose,” Jansen said.
